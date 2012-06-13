June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered
the ratings on the following debt instruments issued through the Nassau, Bahamas
branch of Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse Bahamas) by one notch to 'BBB' from
'BBB+':
-- C$9.05 million equity-linked notes series C Tranche 2V due June 30,
2014 (ISIN: CA22546ZAH07).
-- EUR15 million variable, fixed-rate bonds due Jan. 27, 2015 (ISIN:
XS0106975492).
The lowering of the two issue ratings is solely based on the downgrade of the
sovereign credit rating of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas (The Bahamas;
BBB/Stable/A-3) on Oct. 31, 2011.
In our view, actions of The Bahamas can affect the ability of Credit Suisse
Bahamas to service its obligations. Therefore, according to our criteria, we
rate these issues at the level of the local or foreign currency rating of the
branch's country of domicile.
Due to an error, the ratings on the aforementioned issues were not lowered
when we downgraded the Bahamas on Oct. 31, 2011.
