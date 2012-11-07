Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on MBIA Inc. ('B-/Negative') is unaffected by the proposed implementation of amendments to its debt indentures. We took the performance and financial condition of holding company MBIA Inc.'s operating companies, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (National; 'BBB/Developing') and MBIA Insurance Corp. (MBIA Corp.; 'B/Negative'), together into consideration when arriving at our rating on MBIA Inc. The rating on MBIA Inc. reflects the operating companies' limited dividend capacity and the holding company's weak liquidity position. Our rating also reflects MBIA Corp.'s run-off state and National's limited near-term growth opportunities. The notching of the rating on MBIA Inc. reflects the current risks inherent at the company: uncertainty regarding transformation litigation, its intercompany secured loan obligations, and its weak liquidity. We expect MBIA Inc.'s cash and short-term investments to cover its debt-servicing needs and operating-expense obligations through 2013--an important factor for the rating. The estimated tax escrow release related to the tax-sharing agreement could also provide additional liquidity.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.