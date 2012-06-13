June 13 - Overview
-- Weaker-than-expected operating trends at Pretium Packaging LLC
(Pretium) will limit the potential for a material improvement in its financial
risk profile.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Pretium to 'B-' from
'B' and lowering our issue ratings on the company's senior secured notes.
-- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of stable operating
trends, adequate liquidity, and a financial profile consistent with the
ratings.
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's $150 million
senior secured notes due 2016 to 'B-' (same as the corporate credit rating)
from 'B'. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged, indicating our
expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Pretium will not be able to
materially improve its financial profile in the near term. Despite initiatives
to improve profitability, we expect operating margins and volumes will remain
at or close to historical levels, limiting improvement in its credit metrics.
Nevertheless, we continue to expect stable to modestly improving operating
trends over the next few years supported by increased volumes, the benefits of
ongoing rationalization of facilities, and various cost reduction efforts.
The ratings on Chesterfield, Mo.-based plastic packaging company Pretium
reflect the company's highly leveraged financial profile and weak business
risk profile. Our financial risk assessment incorporates the company's very
aggressive financial policies, weak cash flow protection, and high leverage.
Our expectations for adequate liquidity, a favorable debt maturity profile,
and unrestrictive financial covenants offset these weaknesses to some extent.
Our business risk assessment incorporates Pretium's low geographic diversity
in a competitive and fragmented industry, narrow product focus, and somewhat
limited track record. Positive factors are relatively stable end markets,
decent operating margins, and contractual raw material pass-through provisions
for a large portion of its business.
Pretium has annual revenues of about $235 million. It generates about 84% of
revenues in the U.S. Pretium's end markets--food and beverage, consumer, and
pharmaceuticals--are relatively stable, but its product diversity is limited
to various types of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density
polyethylene (HDPE) containers. Its customer concentration is moderate. The
company's largest customer accounts for about 5% of sales, and its top 10
customers account for about 38% of sales. However, the company's niche market
positions in medium to short runs, its facilities strategically located near
customers, and its established and contractual relationships with key
customers provide some barriers to entry in this highly fragmented and
competitive industry.
Last year, volatile raw material costs hurt operating margins, but we expect
the company to restore margins to levels acceptable for the ratings. About 60%
of Pretium's sales are under three- to five-year contracts with customers that
allow for pass-through of raw material costs, typically with a short time lag.
We expect Pretium to maintain margins in the low to mid teens percentage area
as a result of moderate business conditions, modest economic growth, and our
expectation of a less-volatile HDPE and PET market this year.
Pretium's financial profile is highly leveraged. The company has
payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity, which we consider as debt-like in our
calculations. As of March 31, 2012, the company's total adjusted debt to
EBITDA (with PIK preferred treated as debt) is about 9.3x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt at approximately 3%. If we exclude the PIK
preferred from debt, the ratios are about 6.3x and 4.3%, respectively.
Although we recognize the qualitative benefits the PIK securities provide to
the company in terms of the lack of debt service and their perpetuity, these
instruments do not receive formal equity treatment under our hybrid criteria
for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect credit metrics to remain generally
unchanged for the next few years, reflecting stable to slightly improving
operating trends. Our forecasts do not incorporate future dividend payments or
large debt-funded acquisitions that could increase total leverage and weaken
the financial profile. In our scenario forecasts (including the PIK preferred
as debt), total adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain about 9x and FFO to total
adjusted debt will remain in the mid single digit percentage area within the
next year.
Liquidity
Liquidity is adequate. As of March 31, 2012, Pretium had about $23.9 million
of availability (after about $4.5 million outstanding) and $1.6 million in
letters of credit. Debt maturities are manageable, with no maturities until
2015 when the asset-based loan facility matures. The $150 million in notes are
due in 2016.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect net working capital in fiscal 2012
to be slightly negative because of increased cash use for inventory and
accounts receivables consistent with rising volumes and improving economic
conditions. Overall, we believe the company's net working capital needs should
be moderate based on our expectation of gradually rising volumes and limited
increases in raw material prices this year. Based on our scenario forecasts,
we expect capital expenditures to average about $10.5 million and free cash
flow to remain slightly negative in fiscal 2012.
Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include a springing
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x if availability falls below $3.75
million. Based on our forecasts, we do not expect availability to deteriorate
to this level. If Pretium triggers this covenant, the coverage ratio will be
applicable until availability equals or exceeds $3.75 million.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by
1.2x or more;
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and
-- Debt maturities are manageable, with the earliest meaningful maturity
in 2015.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Pretium to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects stable to gradually improving operating results
and business conditions that should allow Pretium to maintain its current
financial profile within the next year. We expect operating results over the
next few years to reflect gradually increasing volumes and stable operating
margins, consistent with our expectation for economic growth. The outlook also
reflects modest cash flow generation, which should continue to support future
cash outlays and adequate liquidity.
We could lower the ratings if liquidity declines meaningfully or if free cash
flow generation is lower than we project because of unexpected business
challenges. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if
operating margins weaken by 200 basis points or more, or if volumes decrease
by 10% or more from current levels. At this point, FFO to total adjusted debt
(PIK preferred treated as debt) would decrease toward the low-single-digit
percentage area and total adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to 10x or
more. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive
financial policy decisions reduce the company's liquidity or stretch the
financial profile beyond current debt leverage levels.
Although we do not expect to do so any time soon, we could raise the ratings
modestly if FFO to total adjusted debt approaches 10% (PIK preferred treated
as debt) and remains there. We would also need to be more comfortable with
future financial policy decisions related to growth, acquisitions, and
shareholder rewards.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Pretium Packaging LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B- B
Recovery Rating 3 3
Pretium Finance Inc.
Senior Secured B- B
Recovery Rating 3 3
