BRIEF-Sucampo Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
June 13 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA : * Moodys downgrades Intesa sanpaolos public-sector covered bonds to a1 * Moodys downgrades Intesa sanpaolos public-sector covered bonds to a1 from
aa3
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017