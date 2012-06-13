(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 13 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the Southern California Public Power Authority, CA (SCPPA): --$69,100,000 million power project revenue bonds (Palo Verde Project), subordinate series 2008A and series 2008B bank bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The Palo Verde Project 2008 subordinate refunding series A and series B bonds (Palo Verde) bonds are scheduled to be remarketed on June 7, 2012 with a closing on June 14, 2012. The remarketing is in connection with a replacement of the outstanding Citibank letter of credit (LOC) with an LOC provided by Barclays. The bank bond rating is assigned and reflects the underlying rating on the bonds, in the event they become bank bonds. Fitch expects to release a rating on the bonds that reflects the credit enhancement of the LOC later this week. KEY RATING DRIVERS PARTICIPANT CREDIT QUALITY: The rating reflects the credit profiles of the largest participants in SCPPA's Palo Verde Project and their respective participation shares in the project. SOLID PROJECT OPERATIONS: SCPPA owns a 5.91% interest in the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station. The project has three units that began operations between 1986-1988 and have licenses to operate until 2045-2047. Palo Verde provides participants with competitively priced, carbon-free energy, which is increasingly valuable in California's energy market. TAKE OR PAY OBLIGATIONS: Bondholders are secured by an absolute and unconditional take-or-pay obligation of the project participants, paid as an operating expense, for their share of Palo Verde project costs as outlined in the 10 power sales contracts (PSC). IMPLIED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PSCs are viewed as having an implied step-up provision through the ability to amend the budget for unexpected costs, including those from a member default. LACK OF DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: In the event of a participant default, there could be a delay between the time of the default and the authority's ability to collect revenues from non-defaulting participants through a mid-year budget amendment. Reserves at the project are healthy and could cushion the timing delay but the reserves are not legally required by the Indenture and no debt service reserve fund is in place. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE CHANGE IN PARTICIPANT CREDIT QUALITY: The rating is based on the credit quality of the project participants together with the implied step-up provisions that mitigate the impact of a payment default. A change in the credit quality, especially of the larger project participants, could affect the rating. DECREASE IN PROJECT RESERVES: Healthy project reserves provide a timing buffer in the event that a participant defaults and an amended budget process is needed. A significant decrease in project reserves would be a rating concern, although no change in overall reserves levels is anticipated. SECURITY The 2008 subordinate series A and series B bonds are special limited obligations of SCPPA and payable solely from revenues received from the members participating in the Palo Verde project and the funds established under the master and supplemental trusts. There are no senior lien bonds outstanding. The series 2008 bonds are the only debt related to the SCPPA Palo Verde project and have a final maturity of July 1, 2017. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve fund. CREDIT PROFILE SCPPA Project Supported by Power Supply Contracts SCPPA is a joint-action agency that owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and physical gas assets on behalf of its 14 members, all of whom are municipal electric utilities in southern California. All of SCPPA's projects are financed and secured on an individual project basis. There is no other source of revenues for each of the SCPPA projects than the payments made directly from those members that participate in each specific project. In the case of the Palo Verde Project, there are 10 project participants. The largest participants are Los Angeles Department of Water and Power at 67% (LADWP; power revenue bonds rated 'AA-'), Imperial Irrigation District at 6.5% (rated 'A+'), and Riverside at 5.4% (rated 'AA-'). Pasadena (rated 'AA'), Glendale (rated 'A+'), and Burbank (not rated by Fitch) each account for 4.4% of the project. Vernon (not rated) accounts for 4.9%, and the cities of Asuza, Banning and Colton (not rated) each account for 1%. Power Supply Contract Terms and Amended Budgeting Process Each of the 10 participants have signed PSC's that govern the obligations of the project participants in addition to the bond indenture. Participants are required to pay operating and fixed (including debt) costs of the project as outlined by an annual budget prepared by SCPPA. Payment by participants to SCPPA is unconditional and considered take-or-pay, whereby members are required to make a payment whether or not the Palo Verde project is operational or power is received. Obligations to SCPPA by participants constitute operating expenses of each respective utility system. The PSCs do not include explicit step up requirements in the event a participant defaults. However, the structure of the PSC, through the amended billing procedures, provides protection if a member defaults and additional costs need to be allocated to non-defaulting participants. SCPPA sends a consolidated bill to participants on a monthly basis. In the event of nonpayment by a participating member, SCPPA's board is required adopt an amended budget after 30 days notice that will cover the remaining fiscal year. In the amended budget, the shortfall would be reallocated to all project members, including the defaulting member. If the defaulting member continued to default on its payment, those amounts would be amended in the following month and the process would continue. The absence of a debt service reserve fund for the bonds is of some concern, given the potential timing delay between when a default would occur and the time it would take to collect the amended bills. Non-legally required reserves at the project are sizable and could be tapped to cover any potential cash flow shortfall in the event of smaller participant defaults. Palo Verde Project Reserves The project maintains an operating fund and a reserve and contingency fund that would both be viewed as providing available funds to cover cash shortfalls prior to an amended budget. At the end of fiscal 2011, the two funds totaled approximately $76 million and have maintained at least this amount for the past four years. In addition, revenue collections at the project support a strong repair and replacement component in the budget, providing a healthy debt service coverage ratio of over 2.0 times (x). Fitch views the consistent reserve levels as providing some protection against the timing risk of the amended budget process. Project Operations Strong Since Operations Began The Palo Verde project has provided participants with a delivered cost of power of between $40-$50/MWh over the past five years. The debt associated with the project will amortize in 2017, which will provide a slight reduction (around $7/MWh) in the cost of power. Project availability of the three units at the project ranged between 81.6% and 96.7% in 2011. The project provides a cost-competitive, carbon-free resource, which is of increasing value in the California marketplace, given the states regulatory requirements regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012; --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)