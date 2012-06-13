June 13 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 11 basis points (bps) to 218 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 9 bps to 699 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 11 bps each to 149 bps, 189 bps, and 265 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads tightened by 10 bps each to 498 bps and 737 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' tightened by 15 bps to 1,121 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials and utilities contracted by 11 bps each to 309 bps, 316 bps, and 223 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications contracted by 12 bps each to 339 bps and 355 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 207 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 672 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 734 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)