BRIEF-Brown Capital Management reports 5.22 pct passive stake in Paycom Software
* Brown Capital Management, Llc reports 5.22 percent passive stake in Paycom Software Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Moody's says RCA CPPI shows US commercial real estate prices down 0.6 percent in April (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing