BRIEF-CME raises July, Sept margins for corn futures
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017
June 13 Moody's rates Manpower Inc notes Baa3; outlook remains positive
* Chromadex Corp files for resale from time to time of up to 7.65 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rK2K9T Further company coverage: