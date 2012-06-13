Overview
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating to Chantilly, Va.-based Engility Corp. The outlook is
stable.
We also assigned 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Engility's
proposed $300 million senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a
$100 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan, both due
2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectations for very high
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Additionally, we assigned 'BB-' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the
company's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
in the event of payment default.
Ratings are based on preliminary documentation and are subject to review of
final documents.
The company intends to use proceeds of the debt issuance to pay a special cash
dividend to its parent, L-3.
Rationale
The rating on Engility reflects the company's long-standing relationship with
the Department of Defense (DoD) and other key U.S. government agencies and
high recurring revenue on its contracts unrelated to the Iraq and Afghanistan
wars. At the same time, Standard & Poor's expectation that the U.S. government
contracting industry will be increasingly competitive and that U.S. government
budget pressures will continue to intensify. We view the company's business
risk profile as "weak" as we consider the headwinds faced by the company
related to the U.S. federal government budget reductions and drawdown in
overseas contingency missions, and the risk associated with Engility's
transition to a stand-alone company from L-3.
We view the company's financial risk profile as "significant," with pro forma
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.8x at close of the financing transaction and
Standard & Poor's anticipation of lower profitability over the intermediate
term, with adjusted EBITDA margin declining from approximately 10% in 2011 to
the low-8% area in 2013, primarily as a result of reduced higher margin
businesses related to overseas contingency missions, and customers' increasing
preference to migrate from higher margin time-and-material contract types to
lower margin cost-plus contracts. We expect Engility to have good cash flow
characteristics post-spin-off, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2013,
of about 15% of total adjusted debt.
Engility is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program
management, and operational support for the U.S. government worldwide. Its
business is focused on supporting the mission success of its customers by
providing a full range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory,
training, logistics and support services.
The company's expected spin-off from L-3 is prompted by the opportunity to
streamline operations and more effectively offer services at competitive
prices, and the passage of the Weapons System Acquisition Reform Act in May
2009, which increased requirements for mitigating organization conflicts of
interest (OCI) that can arise when large, diversified contractors sell both
systems and consulting and engineering services. Operating as a stand-alone
company would enable Engility to avoid OCI issues, which should provide
additional revenue opportunities; but it will compete against much larger
competitors with greater financial resources and broader technical
capabilities.
Standard & Poor's expects Engility's revenue in 2012 to be approximately $1.6
billion, a significant decline from $2.1 billion in 2011, primarily due to the
continued decline in contracts supporting the U.S. military operations in Iraq
and Afghanistan. Revenues related to these contracts contributed approximately
$1 billion in 2007 and were down to $412 million in 2011. We expect the
revenue decline to continue as the U.S. government began to draw down troops
from Afghanistan, with the plan to complete the drawdown by the end of 2014.
Also contributing to our expectation of Engility's revenue decline in 2012 is
the anticipated reduced or delayed awarding of contracts by the U.S.
government, and possible sequestration effective in January 2013.
We expect Engility's profitability to decline from its current level over the
coming year, with adjusted EBITDA margin declining from approximately 10% in
2011 to the low-8% area in 2013. Currently, about half of Engility's revenues
are generated from lower margin cost-plus type contracts, with the remaining
half from time-and-materials or fixed-price contracts. The increasing adoption
of cost-plus contracts by U.S. government agencies, replacing the
time-and-material contract when the contracts end would also further intensify
the margin pressure. However, following the spin-off, Engility is expected to
reduce its overhead and operating expenses by consolidating its operating
units from seven to four, providing some offset to the expected EBITDA margin
declines and enabling the company to be more aggressive in its future contract
bidding, which should help offset the near term revenue declines.
Pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA would be at 3.8x at close. While we expect
cash flow credit metrics to be solid, with FOCF likely to be about $70 million
in 2013, or approximately 15% of total adjusted debt over the near term, we
expect cash generated to be used to fund mandatory debt amortization and much
of the remainder to shore up its cash balances. As a result, we expect
adjusted leverage to remain fairly stable over the near term.
Liquidity
We view Engility's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash likely to
exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash balances
at close of less than $10 million, but availability under the $100 million
revolving credit facility and positive FOCF generation provide additional
liquidity. Cash uses include minimal capital spending, investment in working
capital, and debt amortization payments on the company's senior secured term
loan of $20 million annually through June 2015, and an increase to $30 million
annually through June 2017, when the remaining balance of the credit facility
matures. The senior secured credit facility also contains total leverage and
debt service coverage financial maintenance covenants, with initial required
ratios of 4.5x and 1.5x, respectively.
Additional relevant factors of Engility's liquidity, in our view, are as
follows:
-- We expect sources of liquidity will cover uses by 1.2x or more and
that net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA; and
-- No significant acquisitions are expected or incorporated into the
rating.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Engility, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for the company's revenue
to decline to the $1.6 billion in 2012, but with an expected modest revenue
growth trajectory in the intermediate term as a result of new revenue
generation from Iraq and Afghanistan-related contingency operations already at
a low level. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the rating if
the company develops a track record as a stand-alone entity,executes on its
strategy as a lower cost provider, and generates organic growth in its
business that is unrelated to overseas contingency missions in Iraq and
Afghanistan, leading to a higher EBITDA base and adjusted leverage sustained
in the low-3x area.
We could lower the rating, however, if the company can't generate new business
to offset contract losses from the expected $1.6 billion level in 2012, such
that adjusted leverage is sustained in excess of 4x. We could also lower the
rating if there is a shift in financial policy that allows for significant
debt-financed acquisitions, or an aggressive share repurchase or dividend
policy post spin-off from L-3.
