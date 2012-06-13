(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on the U.S., which follows our recent affirmation of the sovereign rating
(AA+/Negative/A-1+).
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.S. at group '3'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '3' and our
industry risk score at '4'.
BICRA ACTION
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the United States of America at
group '3'. We also maintained the economic risk score at '3' and the industry
risk score at '4'.
RATIONALE
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems. A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging
from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1)
to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are
Denmark, Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.
Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the U.S. has "very
low risk" in "economic resilience" and "intermediate risk" in terms of
"economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define
those terms.
The U.S. has a high-income economy, with projected GDP per capita of more than
$49,000 in 2012. In our view, the U.S. has a long track record of economic
growth notwithstanding cyclical downturns--we project real GDP growth of
2%-3.5% in the next few years. Furthermore, the U.S. economy is highly diverse
and market-oriented, with an adaptable and resilient structure, in our view.
House prices are still declining six years after they peaked, and domestic
credit to the private sector continues to contract. As a result, the U.S.
economy is in a "correction phase," in our view, and the resulting impact on
the banking sector should be "limited," as our criteria define the terms. U.S.
banks' credit losses have totaled $631 billion since 2008 (8% of total loans
outstanding). We expect losses to decline over time, particularly as
charge-off rates fall across most major loan categories. We project loss rates
of $88 billion in 2012 and $79 billion in 2013. Based on this, we expect the
U.S. banking sector to have realized most of our $750 billion to $800 billion
full-cycle loss projection by year-end 2013.
Currently, the potential for systemwide releveraging is slim, in our view.
Household indebtedness, though still high at 83%, continues to shrink, and
prevailing low interest rates have contributed to substantial declines in
household debt service ratios. Corporate leverage also remains muted. We
expect underwriting standards to remain generally prudent, in line with the
gradual improvement in asset quality--unless the economy slides back into
recession, which is not part of our base-case scenario.
Our industry risk score of '4' for the U.S. is based on our opinion that the
country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," "high
risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "very low risk" in "systemwide
funding."
We view the U.S. financial system as innovative, complex, and dynamic,
reflecting the strengths of its myriad participants, and this, in turn,
presents considerable regulatory challenges, not least because there are a
number of regulators looking at different parts of the sector. Although we
believe that U.S. regulators are remedying the supervisory failures that
became apparent during the recent economic and banking crisis, they are doing
so very gradually. Congress has expanded supervisory authority to include both
banks and systemically important nonbanks. Mandatory and credible stress
testing is in place. And by Jan. 1, 2013, U.S. regulators expect banks with
assets of more than $500 million to comply with the stricter capital standards
of Basel 3, with a phase-in period.
Even though U.S. banks' profitability has deteriorated substantially since
2008, we characterize their risk appetite as "moderate," reflecting the
dynamic nature of the industry, which we expect to result in fresh, cyclical
waves of risk-taking over time. However, in the near term, we expect banks'
risk appetite to remain relatively subdued given the fresh memory of sizable
losses and the ongoing regulatory scrutiny. We observe that banks have broadly
retreated from using and selling high-risk products, and funding channels that
accommodated many of the highest levels of risk have disappeared. Moreover, we
believe the continued prominent role of the government in the U.S. mortgage
market and the large shadow banking segment create distortions for the
industry in the long term.
Systemwide funding for the U.S. banking system remains a key strength, in our
opinion. Banks typically benefit from a high and stable deposit base and
continued access to diverse funding sources as a result of exceptionally deep
capital markets.
We classify the U.S. government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We
recognize the government's long track record of providing support to the
banking system in times of exceptional duress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative
On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks, June 8, 2012
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update, June 8, 2012
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)