Nov 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the Santa Clara
Valley Water District, California's (the district) certificates of participation
(COPs or certificates):
--$54 million refunding and improvement COPs, series 2012A, 'AAA'.
Proceeds will be used to refinance the district's outstanding 2003A COPs and
finance certain flood control improvements. The COPs are expected to sell
competitively on Nov. 13, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$133.5 million (pre-refunding) in outstanding refunding and improvement COPs,
series 2003A, 2004A and 2007A at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
COPs are secured by parity payments made in connection with the 1994 Installment
Agreement (for the series 2003A, 2004A and 2012A COPs) and 1995 Installment
Agreement (2007A COPs). The installment payments are secured by a first lien on
gross revenues of the district's flood control system (the system), including
voter-approved per-parcel benefit assessments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ASSESSMENTS PROVIDE STRONG SECURITY: The benefit assessments are levied on a
very large, wealthy, and diverse tax base.
GUARANTEED COLLECTIONS OFFSETS LIMIT: The strength of the tax base, the Santa
Clara County's (the county) guarantee of 100% of the assessments levied, and the
fixed nature of the assessment offsets the 1.25 times (x) maximum annual debt
service (MADS) limit to the benefit assessment.
ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The system provides an essential service.
STRONG HISTORICAL COVERAGE: Historical debt service coverage (DSC) of pledged
revenues has been very strong, well over the 1.25x limit on benefit assessments.
LARGE RETIREE LIABILITIES: The district's retirement (pension and health care)
liabilities are large, but the district has begun to pre-fund its other post
employment benefit (OPEB) liability.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
The district is a multi-purpose special district authorized to provide flood
protection services and supply water to county residents. The COPs are secured
by gross revenues of the flood control services. In 1986 and 1990, voters
authorized the district to levy benefit assessments based on the benefit
received from flood control services while simultaneously limiting the
assessment to 1.25x MADS on certificates outstanding prior to June 30, 1995.
The district covenants to annually reset the benefit assessments to provide debt
service coverage of 1.25x MADS. The assessment is levied on property on parity
with all other property taxes and collection is guaranteed by the county, which
is a Teeter county. The property tax base is diverse, with the top 10 largest
benefit assessment payers accounting for just 3% of the total.
FAVORABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Financial results within flood control operations (which are included in the
district's general government activities) are strong, characterized by high
fund-balance levels. Though certificates are first secured by assessment levies,
they are ultimately secured by a gross revenue pledge on virtually all flood
control system revenues, which includes the district's portion of the county 1%
property levy allocated to flood protection. As a result, actual debt service
coverage exceeds the 1.25x assessment levy. Since fiscal 2007, debt service
coverage has been over 3.5x.
BROAD AND EXPANDING ASSESSMENT BASE
A seven-member board oversees district operations. The district encompasses the
entire county, which totals 1,330 square miles, 1.8 million residents, and more
than 400,000 parcels. The county's assessed valuation (AV) increased by 6% on
average annually from fiscal 2005-2011 despite a 2.4% decline in fiscal 2011,
reflecting the impact of the housing correction. AV has since recovered with a
0.9% gain in fiscal 2012 and a 3.25% increase in fiscal 2013.
SOUND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS
The county economy is strong and diverse. Wealth levels are well above average
(per capita income is 136% of the state level). The economy has above average
exposure to the cyclical high technology sector, but also benefits from a
significant amount of venture capital invested in local companies. Large
employers include Cisco, Lockheed, Apple, Intuit, ABM, HP, Stanford Hospitals
and Clinics, Kaiser, Intel, and Applied Materials.