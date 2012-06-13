June 13 - Overview -- Ares Capital's increased investment in the Senior Secured Loan Program, which its investment adviser co-manages with GE Capital, has weakened its adjusted capital metrics. -- The company's financial profile, including its leverage and coverage ratios, has also deteriorated slightly. -- We are revising our outlook on Ares to stable from positive, and we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings. -- We expect Ares to continue to grow its investment in SSLP and to maintain its current business and financial profiles, including its capital and coverage metrics. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on New York City-based Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCC) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on Ares, including our 'BBB' counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Ares has taken advantage of a significant market opportunity arising from the tight credit conditions in middle-market lending through the Senior Secured Loan Program. Ares Capital's co-investment through its subordinated certificates has a first loss position in the program, and we view the incremental risk from this first loss position as a significant negative rating factor. The firm historically has operated with strong capital--reported debt to equity has been 0.45x to 0.65x and was 0.59x as of March 31, 2012. However, management has taken greater advantage of a fund that its investment adviser co-manages with General Electric Capital Corp. to make senior loans that stretch further down their borrower's capital structure. These loans are sometimes referred to as "unitranche" loans. Unitranche loans allow Ares to retain more control, by virtue of having the rights and covenants of a senior loan, while obtaining higher yields, by lending further down in the capital structure--like a mezzanine loan. The fund is called the Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), which has made 33 loans as of March 31, 2012. Because only the investment in the subordinated certificates, not the underlying loans, appears on Ares' balance sheet, the company is able to apply additional scale to its portfolio. For example, if $1 of equity could be combined with $1 of debt to make a $2 investment on balance sheet, the same $2 investment in the subordinated certificates could be combined with co-investment capital from GE to make an $8 investment by the SSLP. When we adjusted for the company's investments in finance companies and funds such as SSLP, the debt-to-adjusted equity ratio was 0.90x as of March 31, 2012, compared with the actual debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59x. As of March 31, 2012, total available capital for the SSLP was $7.7 billion, of which the company has agreed to make approximately $1.48 billion available to the SSLP. As of March 31, 2012, $376.5 million of this amount was unfunded. It is within the company's discretion to make the remaining unfunded amount available to the SSLP. The portfolio companies in the SSLP have similar characteristics to those in Ares' portfolio, including similar industries, weighted-average credit statistics, and weighted-average EBITDA. Standard & Poor's ratings on Ares reflect the company's good market position, which includes its total investments of $5.2 billion under management as of March 31, 2012, as well as $3.2 billion of committed capital under its IHAM (Ivy Hill Asset Management L.P.) portfolio company. Ares is able to generate both interest and dividend income and fees as a result of its investments in IHAM and SSLP. Negative rating factors include the illiquid nature of its on-balance-sheet investments made to private, middle-market companies and the decline in adjusted capital ratios that resulted from recent growth in the firm's SSLP investment. Ares' acquisition of Allied in April 2010 improved the asset-class and industry diversification of its portfolio. The acquisition initially added significant nonaccruing loans to the investment portfolio. But as of March 31, 2012, Ares decreased nonaccruing loans as a percentage of total loans to 1.6% from 10.6% as of June 30, 2010, at fair value and to 5.6% from 13.2% at cost. Ares had $2 billion in total debt as of March 31, 2012, corresponding to an interest coverage (EBIT excluding unrealized gains and losses to interest) ratio of 4.2x in 2011 and 3.0x in first-quarter 2012, compared with 6.7x in 2010 (includes a one-time gain on the Allied acquisition). Ares' good funding sources also support the rating. The company raised more than $2.3 billion of capital in public equity markets and $3.2 billion of capital in public and private debt markets since its IPO in 2004. It had $216 million in on-balance-sheet liquidity and approximately $1 billion available for additional borrowing under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2012. The company has retained an adequate cushion with respect to its net worth and asset-coverage requirements. Ares does not have any outstanding debt due before 2016. Outlook The stable outlook on Ares reflects its good track record through the recent recession and its improved asset quality. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Ares will continue to grow its investment in SSLP and maintain the current business and financial profiles, including its capital and coverage metrics. An upgrade is unlikely as long as the firm's ratio of debt to adjusted total equity (0.90x as of March 31, 2012) remains in excess of 0.80x. We could lower the rating if Ares realizes significant credit losses or if it experiences weak earnings or a declining net asset value that would diminish its asset liquidity or capital. Related Criteria And Research Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt and Counterparty Obligations, March 11, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From ARES Capital Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed ARES Capital Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB