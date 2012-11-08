(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hurricane Sandy â€” Sensitivity Analysis of
Insured
Loss Scenarios here
Nov 8 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated analysis of potential affects for
the U.S. insurance industry following losses incurred from Hurricane Sandy.
Catastrophe modeling firms have made preliminary estimates ranging from a $10 -
$20 billion insured loss from Sandy. Since the ultimate level of insured losses
from Sandy remains uncertain, Fitch analyzed several hypothetical loss scenarios
for both the industry and individual insurers based on direct premium business
mix and market share in affected states to develop loss projections.
Fitch's analysis includes a more remote severe scenario of a $40 billion insured
loss, which would approach Hurricane Katrina loss levels. Fitch emphasizes the
range of loss scenarios assessed was done for purposes of sensitivity analysis
only, and the range does not represent a Fitch forecast of insured losses. This
exercise shows that the industry capital position could withstand a more severe
loss scenario and would still likely generate a statutory net profit in 2012.
The property/casualty insurance market is experiencing broad improvement in
insurance premium rates across most segments. Based on Fitch's sensitivity
analysis, Hurricane Sandy is not likely to tip the balance to a hard property
market, but is more likely to promote continuation of favorable pricing trends
in 2013, particularly in U.S. property markets.
Fitch does not anticipate material rating changes for its rated universe due to
losses from Hurricane Sandy. Fitch estimates insurers with the largest potential
insured losses from this event include: State Farm Mutual Group, Allstate
Corporation, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, and The Chubb
Corporation.
Fitch will host a teleconference on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss
the effects of Hurricane Sandy on the U.S. insurance industry, specifically the
property and casualty (P&C) and reinsurance segments.
Teleconference Details:
-- Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. ET
-- Dial-In: +1-877-467-8597 (U.S./Canada) or +1-706-643-6296
-- Conference ID: #68782449
-- Call Leader: James Auden
There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the analysts' remarks.
The full report 'Hurricane Sandy: Sensitivity Analysis of Insured Loss
Scenarios' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)