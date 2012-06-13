(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S.-based Phoenix Services International LLC provides services to U.S. and international steel producers that we expect to face erratic demand and pricing. -- One of Phoenix Services' customers, RG Steel LLC, recently filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. -- We are revising our outlook on Phoenix Services to negative and affirming our 'B+' corporate credit and 'BB-' issue ratings on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential that the company's EBITDA will be weaker than we had previously expected with a slimmer covenant cushion. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.S.-based Phoenix Services International LLC to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company and our 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the company's $245 million senior secured credit facilities. The '2' recovery rating reflects our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The negative outlook revision follows the announcement that one of Phoenix Services' customers, RG Steel LLC (not rated), recently filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code and reflects the potential that revenues from the RG Steel sites over the next 12 months will be significantly less than we previously anticipated. Less-than-robust growth in the U.S., heightened economic uncertainty in Europe, and (to a lesser extent) slowing growth in the Chinese economy also influenced our outlook revision. Given all of these factors, we now expect Phoenix Services' EBITDA and credit measures to come in near the weaker end of our previous expected ranges and with a slimmer covenant cushion. The corporate credit rating on Pennsylvania-based Phoenix Services reflects what we consider to be the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Although 2012 EBITDA is likely to be weaker than we had previously anticipated, we still expect EBITDA to be higher year over year and for leverage to end the year near 3.5x. This is within the 3x to 4x EBITDA range that we typically associate with a significant financial risk profile. We hold this view because we expect the recent acquisition of French competitor Gagneraud Industrie SAS (not rated) and newer service contracts with other steel producers to somewhat offset diminished revenues from the RG Steel sites. Our original baseline scenario assumed domestic capacity utilization to continue to recover toward the historical cyclical average (about 80%) but with slower production or temporary shutdowns at some mills in the U.S. as well as Europe. Our revised baseline scenario assumes a slower recovery in domestic capacity utilization and longer-term shutdowns, including mills RG Steel operates and some mills in Europe. In this scenario, we expect leverage to be within 3x and 4x, which would still support our significant financial risk assessment. Phoenix Services is privately owned and does not file public financial statements. The company was founded in 2006 to provide steel mill services including the handling and processing of slag, a byproduct of steel production. Its operations are geographically diverse, with roughly half of pro forma revenues derived from the U.S. and the balance derived from France, Romania, and South Africa. However, customer concentration is high, with ArcelorMittal (BBB-/Negative/A-3) accounting for a significant amount of pro forma revenues. Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects Phoenix's high customer concentration, as well as our view that the outsourced steel services industry is very competitive and that the variable component of Phoenix's service contracts could expose the company's cash flow to cyclical swings. Liquidity In our opinion, Phoenix Services has "adequate" liquidity, under our criteria and based upon the following observations and estimates: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, even after assuming diminished revenues from its RG Steel operations. -- In our view, Phoenix will still have sufficient covenant headroom for forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching its coverage covenant. Under our baseline scenario, we expect Phoenix to generate positive free operating cash flow over the next 12 months, after working capital uses and maintenance capital expenditures. Other sources of capital include a modest amount of cash at the end of fiscal 2011, $30 million available under the revolving portion of its secured revolving credit facility, and $15 million available under its delayed draw term loan. Estimated uses of capital include a manageable level of expansion capital expenditures relating to newer contracts. Other uses include a modest amount of scheduled debt amortization. Phoenix faces no debt maturities until 2016, when the $30 million revolving credit and the EUR60 million term loan components of the credit facility mature. These and other debt obligations are governed by restrictive financial covenants with a potentially slimmer but still meaningful cushion of at least 15% below a maximum leverage covenant and at least 15% above the minimum interest/fixed charge coverage covenant in 2012. Recovery analysis For our full recovery analysis on Phoenix Services, see our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this report. Outlook Our negative outlook on Phoenix Services reflects the potential that its EBITDA will be weaker than we had previously expected with slimmer covenant cushion, given RG Steel's bankruptcy filing and generally weaker-than-anticipated conditions in the U.S. and Europe. We would lower our rating if EBITDA slips further and Phoenix Services' covenant cushion dropped below 15%. This could occur if EBITDA margins receded sharply because more of Phoenix Services' customers temporarily idled plants and its larger customers extracted concessions from Phoenix Services. An upgrade is unlikely because of uncertainty about the near-term impact and ultimate resolution of the RG Steel bankruptcy and, to a lesser extent, the less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms. We would revise our outlook to stable if the RG Steel quickly sells its mills and Phoenix is retained to provide essential services at these sites without material diminution in currently contracted fees. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Phoenix Services International LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Phoenix Services International LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)