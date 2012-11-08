Nov 8 - Fitch Ratings has placed UK-based BG Energy Holdings Limited's (BG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and Short-term IDR of 'F1' on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions can be found below.
The RWN reflects a substantial reduction in BG's planned oil and gas production
growth for 2012 and 2013, which undermines the company's track record of meeting
production targets. This track record had been key to Fitch's decision to
tolerate higher credit metrics in the next two to three years than are usually
comfortable for an 'A' rating for this type of company.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in early 2013 following the completion of BG
Group's business planning process, which is currently ongoing. Fitch will need
to assess the impact of the recent downward revision of the output growth on the
company's capital expenditure programme and production strategy over the next
two to five years to resolve the RWN. As the company's credit metrics are high
for its current rating, continuous ambitious investments coupled with failure to
deliver on set production targets would likely result in a downgrade.
The company has recently lowered its production growth projection to about 3%
for 2012 and 0% for 2013. As a result, 2013 production volumes will be broadly
in line with the production achieved in 2010. This revision could lead to delays
in achieving the company's long-term production expansion plans of 6%-8% average
CAGR from 2005 to 2020.
Although BG operates on a smaller scale than its similarly rated peers, Fitch
considers its favourable cost position and history of production growth as
mitigating factors. The lowered production outlook is due to several challenges
facing BG ranging from delays or shutdowns in the North Sea, a less effective
than expected compression project in Egypt, an extended schedule for the tie-in
of wells for the next two FPSOs in Brazil and scaled back drilling in the US due
to low natural gas prices.
Fitch projects a deterioration in BG's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to about 2.6x in 2014, up from 1.8x at end-2011, based on the agency's
oil and gas price deck that assumes a gradual decline in oil prices from USD90
per barrel in 2013 to USD70 per barrel in 2015. This deterioration in leverage
is due to the company's growth strategy and large planned capex, mostly related
to its projects in Australia and Brazil. If the company fails to reduce leverage
after 2014, when the LNG project in Australia comes on stream and with
increasing contribution from production in Brazil, this would put further
pressure on the ratings.
BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious capital expenditure on
credit ratios through a capital release programme for 2012-2013. This programme
mostly relates to the disposals of transmission and distribution assets and the
recently disclosed sale of a stake in the Australian Queensland Curtis LNG
(QCLNG) project to China National Offshore Oil Corporation for USD1.93bn. BG has
now completed or reached asset sales agreements that should release
approximately USD7.6bn of capital by mid-2013, which is more than the USD5bn
capital release plan for 2012-2013 announced in February 2012. The June 2012
issue of hybrid notes totalling USD2.07bn with 50% equity credit (as classified
by Fitch) also supports BG's balance sheet.
Fitch believes that slower than expected production expansion could heighten the
inherent execution risk in BG's operations as the company aims at a
substantially larger than industry average increase in hydrocarbons production
by 2015. BG is also exposed to potential delays and cost overruns due to the
large projects currently being implemented. In May 2012, the company announced
that the 2011-2014 capex for one of its key projects, the QCLNG project in
Australia, will increase by 36% to USD20.4bn; approximately half of the increase
relating to changes in the Australian dollar/US dollar exchange rate.
BG's liquidity position at end-September 2012 comprised USD4.6bn of cash and
USD5bn of unused committed long-term facilities. This liquidity was sufficient
to cover short-term debt obligations of USD1.6bn and Fitch's projected negative
free cash flow (FCF) of about USD6bn for the next 12 months (calculated using
the agency's oil and gas price deck). The ongoing capital release plan provides
additional liquidity. In November, the company signed a new five-year USD3bn
syndicated committed credit facility, which replaced USD2.3bn of expiring
bilateral committed credit lines.
Fitch's projected negative FCF for BG for 2012-2015 leaves the company dependent
on continued borrowings, although BG has demonstrated good access to the capital
markets. In June 2012 BG issued hybrid bonds of USD2.07bn equivalent, due in
2072.
Fitch has also placed BG Energy Capital plc's senior unsecured rating of 'A' and
BG Energy Capital plc's capital securities' rating of 'BBB+' on RWN. The bonds
issued by BG Energy Capital plc are guaranteed by BG, while capital securities
are also guaranteed by BG, but on a subordinated basis. Additionally, the 'F1'
ratings related to BG Energy Capital plc and BG Energy Finance Inc.'s commercial
paper programmes guaranteed by BG, have also been placed on RWN.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Expectations of through-the-cycle FFO-adjusted net leverage markedly exceeding
2.0x on a sustained basis.
- Delays in key projects that significantly affect the likelihood of BG meeting
its long-term production growth targets, and substantial cost increases for
major projects.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Fitch could remove the company from RWN if projected credit ratios were better
than currently expected by the agency, for instance driven by a reduced capex
plan. In the longer term a re-established track record of meeting production
targets could lead to rating stabilisation.