Nov 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Bank PLC's potential issue of contingent capital notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The notes are Tier 2 instruments without a coupon deferral feature that include a 7% capital adequacy trigger. On breach of the trigger, the notes will be automatically transferred to Barclays PLC, the bank holding company, for nil consideration, resulting in a loss of principal and future interest for the investors. The capital adequacy trigger is based on Barclays PLC's consolidated core Tier 1 ratio until the implementation of CRD IV, and on its consolidated transitional common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio after the implementation date. The notes are rated four notches below Barclays Bank's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III compliant Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk. The notes are notched twice for non-performance risk to reflect the high incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with the risk reflected in the bank's VR. As the notes are notched from Barclays Bank's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of Barclays Bank. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, and 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria