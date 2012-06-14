June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed StaGe Mezzanine Societe en Commandite
Simple's class A and B notes, due December 2013, as follows:
EUR90.6m class A notes (ISIN: XS0257999176): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR20m class B notes (ISIN: XS0258004190): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned a
Recovery Estimate (RE) of 85%
The affirmation reflects the stable performance since the last review in July
2011 with only one company having defaulted since then. As a result of this
default, the gross amount of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) rose to
EUR50m from EUR49m. However, the outstanding PDL has been reduced by means of
excess spread to EUR7.8m from EUR11.9m at last review.
Given the bullet maturities, Fitch regards refinancing risk as a key risk in
this transaction. All of the loans are bullet loans maturing on the same day.
Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties re-financing loans at
maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. This risk is reflected in the
Negative Outlook. According to the portfolio manager, Deloitte & Touche
Corporate Finance GmbH, only three companies are unlikely to succeed in
arranging refinancing and three other companies have not arranged refinancing
yet although they are likely to do it before scheduled maturity. Fitch is in
contact with the transaction arranger and will review any available information
on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers.
Since the transaction closed in June 2006, there have been 12 PDL events
amounting to EUR50m. Three of them were "early termination" where the full
notional was repaid. As a result of PDL events, the performing pool has
decreased to currently 39 assets amounting to EUR125.8m. The largest obligor
represents 6.4% and the five largest obligors represent 26.2% of the outstanding
pool balance. In Fitch's view, the pool is concentrated in terms of obligor
exposures, which increases the vulnerability of the rated notes to single
defaults.
Fitch assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) to the 'CCCsf' rated class B note. REs
are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal
repayments on a distressed structured finance security.
The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German
medium-sized enterprises arranged and monitored by WestLB AG ('A-'/'F1'/Rating
Watch Positive). The portfolio companies were selected by the issuer based on
recommendations of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance GmbH acting as financial
advisor to the issuer.
