June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed StaGe Mezzanine Societe en Commandite Simple's class A and B notes, due December 2013, as follows: EUR90.6m class A notes (ISIN: XS0257999176): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative EUR20m class B notes (ISIN: XS0258004190): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) of 85% The affirmation reflects the stable performance since the last review in July 2011 with only one company having defaulted since then. As a result of this default, the gross amount of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) rose to EUR50m from EUR49m. However, the outstanding PDL has been reduced by means of excess spread to EUR7.8m from EUR11.9m at last review. Given the bullet maturities, Fitch regards refinancing risk as a key risk in this transaction. All of the loans are bullet loans maturing on the same day. Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties re-financing loans at maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. This risk is reflected in the Negative Outlook. According to the portfolio manager, Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance GmbH, only three companies are unlikely to succeed in arranging refinancing and three other companies have not arranged refinancing yet although they are likely to do it before scheduled maturity. Fitch is in contact with the transaction arranger and will review any available information on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers. Since the transaction closed in June 2006, there have been 12 PDL events amounting to EUR50m. Three of them were "early termination" where the full notional was repaid. As a result of PDL events, the performing pool has decreased to currently 39 assets amounting to EUR125.8m. The largest obligor represents 6.4% and the five largest obligors represent 26.2% of the outstanding pool balance. In Fitch's view, the pool is concentrated in terms of obligor exposures, which increases the vulnerability of the rated notes to single defaults. Fitch assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) to the 'CCCsf' rated class B note. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German medium-sized enterprises arranged and monitored by WestLB AG ('A-'/'F1'/Rating Watch Positive). The portfolio companies were selected by the issuer based on recommendations of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance GmbH acting as financial advisor to the issuer. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Investor reports Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012; 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities', dated 18 November 2011, and 'EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)