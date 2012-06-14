June 14 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow AssumptionsJune 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its assumptions for analysing securities backed by Dutch residential mortgage loans. The criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions. The mortgage loss assumptions will also apply to covered bond programmes. In addition, the market value decline (MVD) assumptions will apply to SME CLO transactions secured by residential real estate. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since most rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria development process. Since the last criteria update in August 2011, Fitch's expectations of Dutch macroeconomic indicators have worsened, driven by the troubles in the eurozone. GDP growth and unemployment forecasts have both deteriorated; Fitch's base case default and house price decline (HPD) assumptions have hence increased compared to the previous criteria. The foreclosure frequency (FF) in Fitch's base case scenario ('Bsf') has been increased from an average of 3.2% to 4.0%, an increase of 25%. Fitch's expectations at the 'AAAsf' rating level are "through-the-cycle" and are only expected to be updated when the performance materially deviates from Fitch's expectations. Since the Dutch residential mortgage market weathered the credit crisis better than any other country in EMEA, with arrears and mortgage defaults remaining amongst the lowest, the FF assumptions at the 'AAAsf' rating category have not changed. Fitch expects house prices in Netherlands to decline for the next two years and hence the HPD expectations have been increased. The peak-to-trough HPD, which was 15% for the 'Bsf' rating level, has now been increased to 18%. The 'AAAsf' HPD expectations have also been revised upwards to 37% from 35% peak-to-trough. The FF and HPD for other rating levels have also been increased but by a lower degree compared to the base case scenario. The average quick sale adjustment which captures the discount for forced sale of repossessed properties is unchanged at 25% The agency also revised its low prepayment scenario to 3% from 4% to reflect its expectations that prepayments, which are already at low levels, could slow down further. Many borrowers will face challenges in refinancing their mortgages given declining house prices adversely impacting their loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and a general tightening of lending criteria. Furthermore the expectation that all new loans originated from next year would need to be annuity-type mortgages to be eligible for tax deductibility on interest payment, could discourage borrowers from refinancing their existing mortgages. The Dutch mortgage market benefits greatly from the state support in the form of NHG guarantee and interest tax deductibility. The recent changes to the mortgage code of conduct as well as the requirement for new mortgage loans to be annuity type to be eligible for tax deductibility gradually reduces the tax benefit available to the borrower. Fitch expects that any further measures introduced by the government to limit this tax deductibility would be gradual. However, if there was any drastic change to the interest tax deductibility, it would be likely to result in a revision to this criteria. The addendum, entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", replaces the "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both published on 6 July 2011. It should be viewed together with the reports entitled "EMEA Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", all published on 7 June 20121. All of the reports can be found at www.fitchratings.com. ResiEMEA - Fitch's analytical model for assessing credit risk of residential mortgage loans - will be updated by the end of the week to reflect the changes to the Dutch criteria assumptions and is available for download at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)