June 14 - Fitch Ratings expects Dutch house prices to fall by around 7% further because of the worsening macro-economic situation. This would take house prices to about 18% below their 2008 peak levels and on par with prices in 2004. We have marginally increased our peak-to-trough house-price decline from 15% because of the continuing rise in unemployment. Uncertainty surrounding the housing market and government policy regarding the tax treatment of mortgages has also led to us to revise our forecast. We expect the government to rein in its strong support of the housing and mortgage market via favourable tax deductibility of mortgage interest payments as part of its plans to reduce its budget deficit to 3% from 4.8%. Our forecast is based on the assumption that changes to the tax treatment will be phased in gradually. If government action was more drastic, it could lead to a further revision. A larger drop in house prices is unlikely considering the structural housing shortage, the increasing affordability of houses and social security for unemployed borrowers. Stringent underwriting standards by lenders has led to default rates that are among the lowest in the eurozone. During 2011 there were 2,811 properties foreclosed through auction as compared to 2,256 in 2009. We think the number of foreclosures will only slightly increase in the next two years. In terms of new supply, the lack of confidence in the housing market has resulted in a 30% drop in new dwellings. The number of permits issued for new buildings is at the lowest level since the 1950s, so we expect the drop in new dwellings to continue. The drop in house prices since 2008 has improved affordability. We do expect a slight increase in current mortgage rates because of bank funding rates and the low level of competition in the Dutch mortgage market. However, we do not expect this to have an impact on the trend of increasing house price affordability over the next two years. It should be noted that houses that are sold quickly as a result of a foreclosure will suffer larger house prices drops than that implied in our negative 18% peak-to-trough forecast. Surveyors' foreclosure value estimates are typically 10%-15% lower than the market value, while houses sold at auctions typically show discounts in excess of 30% and quick private sales show discounts of around 22%. We apply a standard quick-sale adjustment of 25%, given the three-to-one ratio of private sales to auctions. The change in house price forecast is part of our update to Dutch RMBS criteria. The Dutch mortgage market and performance has not materially deviated from Fitch's long-term expectations. Therefore these changes in assumptions affect our base case more than the stress assumptions we use to assign higher ratings.