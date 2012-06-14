June 14 - Current investors in eurozone debt have been approaching Fitch
Ratings with queries on how Argentina's 2001/2002 default and subsequent
currency devaluation may shed light on some of the likely repercussions that
would follow a Greek exit from the euro.
With few instances of recent sovereign defaults with large corporate sectors,
the de-pegging of the Argentinian peso in 2002 and the forced conversion of
dollar deposits and local debt into pesos offers some pointers to redenomination
risks in a worst-case scenario of a euro exit. To highlight the potential
impact, we are republishing four Special Reports that were originally issued by
Fitch in 2002. Links to the reports can be found in related research.
The devaluation of the peso immediately increased Argentine corporate debt and
put pressure on free cash flow generation, especially for smaller, domestically
focused companies. A similar situation could be expected in Greece; limited
export ability, price controls, a potentially long recession and restricted
local market refinancing options could all limit the ability of companies to
meet interest and principal repayments. Greek companies could be even more
exposed to a fall in trade because an exit from the euro would complicate
broader relations with the EU free trade area.
As well as de-pegging from the dollar, the Argentinian government introduced
several other emergency measures that damaged the financial flexibility and
credit profiles of Argentinian corporates. These included: restricting the
transferability of foreign currency, which caused some companies to miss
scheduled debt payments; prohibiting price adjustments based on foreign currency
indexation; and government regulation of prices of critical goods and services.
The combined impact meant that, by the middle of 2002, most of the Argentinian
corporates we rated that had not already defaulted were rated in the 'C' to
'CCC' range. While sharply increased debt burdens and weak cash flows created an
incentive to default, most of the companies that did so were forced through
inability to pay, rather than unwillingness.
Several utilities were among the companies that defaulted by mid-2002. This
underlines our recent analysis that utilities are the sector that is most at
risk from eurozone turmoil due to their high leverage and mix of regulated
domestic revenue streams and large foreign creditor bases. In contrast, the few
companies that kept up their foreign debt obligations in the Argentinian crisis
were those that were able to generate export revenue in dollars - generally in
the oil and gas sector. In our recent analyses, internationally diversified
industrial companies consistently show greatest resilience to a euro exit.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
