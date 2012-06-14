June 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two Credit Suisse bonds referencing Japanese local currency bonds as follows: USD100m Credit Suisse Bond with Japan CDS - Credit-Linked Notes due 20 March 2015: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable USD150m Credit Suisse Bond with Japan - Credit-Linked Notes 2 due 31 July 2015: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable The downgrade of the credit-linked notes (CLN) reflects the downgrade of Japan's local currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. Both transactions are CLNs issued by Credit Suisse International that reference a Japanese local currency government bond. The Outlook for the CLNs is Stable. While the Outlook on Japan's local currency Long-term IDR is Negative, a downgrade by one notch would not lead to the downgrade of the CLNs according to Fitch's criteria. At closing, the net proceeds received from the noteholders were paid to the issuer, which were then invested in eligible collateral assets. The ratings address the credit risk of both Credit Suisse International and the Japanese local currency bond. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated 22 February 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May, 2012; both available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions