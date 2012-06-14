June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Venice's
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' with Negative Outlooks. The
agency has simultaneously affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F2'. The rating action affects about EUR100m of financial debt outstanding.
The affirmation reflects Venice's robust budgetary performance in line with
Fitch's expectations and declining debt. The ratings also take into account the
stagnation of the economy.
A downgrade could stem from a sovereign downgrade or failure by the
administration to control costs, and liquidity deteriorating beyond Fitch's
expectations. Conversely the Outlook may be revised to Stable if operating
margins strengthen beyond Fitch's expectations and easing macroeconomic
conditions lead to a revision in Italy's Outlook to Stable.
Fitch expects Venice's economy to contract by 1.5% in 2012 followed by
stagnation in 2013 and unemployment is not expected to drastically overshoot the
current 6% rate. With about 10 million visitors and 35 million stays per annum,
tourism continues to represent a major source of income for residents in the
city of Venice. Industry prevails in the rest of the Province, ranging from
small companies specializing in home appliances to larger scale projects such as
EUR5bn expected by 2022 in Porto Marghera to develop logistics, chemicals and
shipbuilding.
The Province's tax revenue is not too sensitive to the economic performance.
Hikes in car insurance and registration tax rates raised the Province's tax
revenue by about 10% in 2011 to EUR69m. Although proceeds may dwindle over
2012-2014 as the weak economy dents the purchase of new vehicles, Fitch expects
taxes to hover around EUR70m partly offsetting cuts in state and regional
transfers. Fitch expects recurrent revenues to remain stable at around EUR130m
in 2012-2014 and eventually decline beyond 2014 as some of the provinces
functions could be retrieved back by the region.
Fitch expects current spending to remain stable over 2012-2014 given the freeze
on salary and subsidies which represents two thirds of annual spending. A
cost-compression flexibility of about 5% is conducive to maintaining an
operating surplus close to 10% of revenues, fully covering debt-servicing
requirements of about EUR15m.
Capital spending halved to about EUR18m in 2011 from about EUR35m in 2009
following the decline in extraordinary investments on schools and
transportation. The possibility to calibrate investments to the availability of
non-debt resources keep borrowing as an option. Fitch expects Venice's
investment spending to continue to hover around EUR20m per annum, or 12% of
total spending, over the medium term, partly reflecting the restrictions imposed
by the internal stability pact to share national efforts for budget
consolidation.
Debt shrank to about EUR105m in 2011 and is budgeted by the Province to fall to
EUR75m by 2014 thanks to advanced redemptions, as opposed to Fitch's
expectations to stay at current levels, as the Province continues to post
balanced budgets. The debt to current balance ratio is foreseen by Fitch to
strengthen to below 10 years. The minimization of cash reserves may translate
into declining liquidity, however the 5% fund balance surplus and solid
revenue/spending match prevents liquidity risk.
The Province of Venice has about 900,000 inhabitants and its GDP per capita is
about 16% above the EU average.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia SpA
1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+ 39 02 87 90 87 200
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2011, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 05 March,
2012, available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
United States
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training