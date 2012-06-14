GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
June 14 U.S. not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare systems: * Moodys: none of likely supreme court outcomes is positive for non-profit
hospitals * Rpt-moodys: none of likely supreme court outcomes is positive for non-profit
hospitals
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes llc and repurchase of common stock