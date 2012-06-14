June 14 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 12
basis points (bps) to 230 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 10 bps to 709 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11
bps to 160 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' expanded by 12 bps each to 201 bps and 277
bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 10 bps each to 508 bps
and 747 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 12 bps to 1,133 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, industrials and utilities expanded by 12
bps each to 321 bps, 328 bps, and 235 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 13
bps to 352 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 11 bps to 366 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 207 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving
average of 673 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 735 bps. We
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
