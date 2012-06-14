June 14 - Fitch Ratings recently updated its study of U.S. prime money
market funds' (MMFs) "shadow" net asset values (NAV), underscoring that
volatility of MMFs' NAV has declined significantly since the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and has held up through the recent Eurozone crisis and other stresses.
We believe the stability shown by MMFs is due to high credit quality of
portfolio holdings, heightened risk-aversion by MMF shareholders and managers,
and, importantly, the introduction of MMF regulatory reform (Rule 2a-7
amendments) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May 2010.
An important part of the 2010 MMF reform was the introduction of mandatory
liquidity buffers, which were put in place in order to honor redemptions without
reliance on the secondary market. Taxable MMFs are required to maintain minimum
daily and weekly liquidity reserves of 10% and 30%, respectively.
In practice, Fitch-rated prime MMFs invested over 30% of their assets in daily
liquid instruments and over 43% of their assets in weekly liquid instruments at
the end of April 2012. These liquidity cushions have proved to be sufficient to
accommodate the investors' cash flows despite the Eurozone crisis, negative
credit migration among global financial institutions, and the longer term fiscal
trends facing the U.S.
The shadow NAV offers investors an appraisal of the market value of a MMF's
underlying assets on a per-share basis. As long as the NAV does not deviate by
more than 50 basis points, the fund's $1.00 stable share price is maintained.
Under new guidelines imposed by the SEC in May 2010, shadow NAVs for all U.S.
MMFs are now publicly available, albeit it with a 60-day lag.
The first Fitch study of rated prime MMF shadow NAV volatility was released in
January 2012 and the most recent data (details expected to be published next
Tuesday) continue to show that the effects of more conservative investment
practices in combination with the 2010 regulatory reform have served to
substantially reduce the negative dispersion of MMFs' NAVs.
Going forward, trends in shadow NAV will depend on a combination of the
macroeconomic factors and MMFs' appetite for risk. Given the many headwinds
facing the markets, we believe that MMF managers will continue to maintain
conservative investment profiles.
