June 14 -
Overview
-- Private-equity firms Leonard Green & Partners L.P. and TPG Capital, in
partnership with Savers Inc. Chairman Thomas Ellison and the company's
management team, are acquiring the U.S. thrift store chain in a $1.7 billion
leveraged buyout.
-- Concurrently, Savers is replacing its rated $500 million credit
facility with a new $75 million revolver, a $655 million term loan and $295
million in unsecured notes.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Savers to 'B' from 'B+'
and assigning new 'B' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the proposed
revolver and term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that despite moderate
operational improvement, credit protection metrics will remain in line with
our financial risk assessment over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Bellevue, Wash.-based for-profit thrift store operator Savers
Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned 'B' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the
company's proposed $75 million revolver and $655 million term loan. The '3'
recovery ratings indicate our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
of principal in the event of a payment default.
Private-equity firms Leonard Green & Partners L.P. and TPG Capital, in
partnership with Savers Inc. Chairman Thomas Ellison and the company's
management team, are acquiring Savers in a $1.7 billion LBO. Savers expects to
fund the LBO with proceeds from the term loan, $295 million in unsecured notes
(unrated), $8 million in revolver borrowing and $764 million in common equity
from the private-equity sponsors, Mr. Ellison, and the management team.
Rationale
The rating on Savers reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that despite
moderate operational gains the company's financial risk profile will remain
"highly leveraged" in the coming year.
Freeman Spogli & Co. is selling its investment in Savers after holding the
company for about six years. Savers is adding significant leverage to fund the
buyout, increasing total debt to EBITDA from 4.7x in the year ended March 31,
2012 to 7.9x pro forma for the deal. Pro forma debt includes the $8 million
drawn on the revolver, $655 million term loan, and $295 million of unsecured
notes. Interest coverage will decline to an estimated 2.5x from 3.5x before
the transaction.
Savers has posted strong performance under Freeman Spogli, with annual sales
almost doubling since 2006 to about $1 billion in the latest 12 months and
EBITDA more than doubling to $163 million. The company has generated positive
same-store sales for more than 15 consecutive years and saw a double-digit
percentage increase in the most recent quarter. Our outlook for the thrift
industry remains positive in the intermediate term, as customers remain frugal
in the still-weak economy and merchandise reuse and recycling garner growing
acceptance. We view Savers' business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its
narrow focus and potential for merchandise shortages if charitable donations
decline. Other risks include increased competition from mass merchants and
exposure to foreign currency exchange rates.
We expect an estimated 20% EBITDA increase for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31,
2012, as Savers continues to grow its comparable-store sales and U.S. store
base. We project this operational enhancement will push leverage down to the
low-7x range by the end of fiscal 2012 and to the low-6x range by the end of
fiscal 2013 as it benefits from continued high repeat traffic and improved
operating leverage. We expect Savers' EBITDA margin will increase 110 basis
points (bps) to 16.8% in fiscal 2012 as benefits from integrating highly
efficient Apogee stores acquired last year offset expansion in the U.S., where
margins are lower than in Canada.
Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20% likelihood of a U.S.
recession, with GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, unemployment
remaining at or near 8%, and consumer spending growing 2.2% in 2012 and 2.1%
in 2013. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for Savers'
operating performance for fiscal 2012 includes the following:
-- We expect overall sales will increase 12% as the company opens between
20 and 25 new stores and comparable-store sales remain in the
high-single-digit percentage area.
-- We believe gross margin will increase 20 to 30 bps, reflecting an
increase in higher margin on-site donations.
-- We anticipate total selling, general, & administrative (SG&A) expenses
will increase in the 10% range because of store growth.
-- We expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain in
the mid-to-low teens due to continued earnings expansion.
We project Savers will generate $20 million to $25 million in free cash flow
in fiscal 2012, similar to recent years. We believe debt reduction will be
modest, given expectations for increased capital spending to support new store
openings and other initiatives. While the company uses various hedging
techniques to partially mitigate exchange rate volatility between the Canadian
and U.S. dollars, some risk exists given all of company's debt is denominated
in U.S. dollars, while a large amount of cash flow is generated in Canadian
dollars.
Liquidity
Savers has "adequate" sources of liquidity. Relevant aspects of the company's
liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- Coverage of sources over uses over the next 12 to 18 months to be
above 1.2x;
-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA;
-- No debt maturities over the near term;
-- No covenants on the term loan ("covenant lite") and no financial
maintenance covenants on the revolver unless borrowings exceed $15 million; and
-- The company appears to have good relationships with its banks, based
on track record.
Sources of liquidity mainly consist of $8 million of pro forma cash on the
balance sheet, the revolver, and FFO. Uses include term loan amortization and
capital expenditures. We expect the company's expansion plans to require
capital expenditure of approximately $50 million to $60 million per year
(inclusive of maintenance spending). We also expect continued minimal use of
the revolver in the near term.
Recovery analysis
We rate the revolver and term loan 'B' (the same as the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating the expectation for
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Savers, to be published
on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. We believe Savers will continue to perform well
over the near term as still-high unemployment and a weak U.S. housing market
spur demand for used goods.
We would consider lowering our rating if the integration of the Apogee store
base faltered or if U.S. and Canadian economic slowdowns led to
lower-than-expected charitable donations and subsequent merchandising supply
shortages. This would lead to slower revenue growth and margin contraction
such that leverage would remain in the 7x-range. In our view, that could occur
if sales grow in the single-digit percentage area or gross margin declines 50
bps in fiscal 2012. This would result in EBITDA declining about 5% from
current pro forma levels. We could also lower ratings if the company's new
owners add significant additional debt in the coming year to fund a dividend
or acquisition in the intermediate term.
Given Savers' credit measures, U.S. expansion plans, and Apogee integration
risks, we are not expecting to raise our ratings over the coming year.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk, May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Savers Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Savers Inc.
Senior Secured
US$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
US$655 mil term B bank ln due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3