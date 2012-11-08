Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Cara Operations Ltd. to negative from
stable, in view of the company's elevated leverage brought about by reduced
earnings from franchise operations.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company.
-- We believe that Cara's earnings will remain under pressure from weak
same-restaurant-sales and lower earnings from conversions.
-- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Cara's weaker
profitability might increase its already high debt leverage, potentially
affecting its compliance with tight financial covenants ahead of the maturity
of its revolving credit facility in December 2013.
Rating Action
On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Cara Operations Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'BB-' long-term
corporate credit rating on Cara.
We base the outlook revision on our view of the company's higher debt levels,
elevated leverage, and weak interest coverage brought about by reduced
earnings from franchise operations amid weaker restaurant-level performance.
We believe that Cara's earnings will remain under pressure from weak
same-restaurant-sales performance in its core Ontario market, while earnings
from conversions wane and new franchise stores--predominantly in western
Canada--begin to contribute more meaningfully in 2013.
Rationale
The ratings on Cara reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
aggressive financial risk profile, with high debt leverage and thin cash flow
coverage. That said, we believe the company has a fair business risk profile,
with a relatively attractive portfolio of restaurant banners in Canada. The
privately held company does not release its financial statements publicly.
Cara is a 129-year-old, family-owned company that operates and franchises five
restaurant brands in Canada. It has narrowed its focus meaningfully in recent
years, selling noncore holdings and shifting the strategic and operating
position for its remaining restaurant brands. Cara emphasizes a franchise
model for its new locations and for lower-check brands, maintains corporate
ownership of some restaurants in higher-check brands, while centralizing key
support functions.
The company's aggressive financial risk profile is characterized by high debt
leverage and thin cash flow coverage, with debt to EBITDA likely to exceed 7x
through 2012 and 2013 along with EBITDA interest coverage of below 2x, both
fully adjusted to capitalize operating leases. We believe that subleases lower
net leverage to about 5x by providing a modest buffer for default risk, but
Cara's credit metrics are still high for our 'BB' rating category. We add
about C$400 million of pro forma capitalized operating leases to the company's
debt load, but subleases to franchisees account for about two-thirds of the
adjustment, thereby providing a buffer in the default risk associated with
this obligation. The credit risk embedded in the combined portfolio of
subleases appears moderate, given the low degree of franchisee concentration
and low historical franchisee financial default.
Cara's key financial risk, in our view, is the company's weak cash flow
coverage, particularly given the recent changes in its business model. We
believe that Cara's cash flow protection could be at risk because of weaker
franchise earnings from a modest decline in same-restaurant-sales, and as
franchise conversion gains incorporated into adjusted EBITDA decline through
2014. Nevertheless, Cara's reported EBITDA interest coverage should remain
consistent at 2.5x-3.0x in the next several years, which we believe should
translate into modest discretionary cash flow in 2013 and 2014 after
accounting for lower capital expenditures and steady dividends. We believe
that a greater preponderance of franchises should improve Cara's returns on
capital along with lower, more stable earnings and lower capital intensity,
albeit while ceding some control and earnings to franchisees. The financial
benefits of the transition to a more centralized business model are muted,
however, considering that Cara's overhead costs remain high compared with some
of its heavily franchised U.S. peers.
We view Cara's business risk profile as fair, supported by the good market
position of its brands in the competitive, fragmented, and cyclical restaurant
industry. Cara operates four of the top 10 full-service restaurant chains in
Canada and the fourth-largest quick-service hamburger chain, thereby covering
a broad spectrum of market segments. On the other hand, the diversity of its
operations is weak, with more than two-thirds of its restaurants in Ontario.
This concentration in Ontario is a key driver of Cara's recent weaker
performance, with soft economic conditions leading to a modest decline in
same-restaurant-sales. Moreover, we believe that the cash flow and adjusted
EBITDA benefits from franchise conversions will decline to a negligible amount
by 2014 as the company converts corporate stores to franchise operations. On
the other hand, we believe that Cara has good growth prospects in
faster-growing western Canada where its banners have lower penetration.
Moreover, the company's growth strategy should benefit from strong national
brand awareness and low capital intensity because of the concentration of
growth within the entirely franchised Harvey's and Swiss Chalet banners.
Liquidity
We view Cara's liquidity as less than adequate, with only a small amount of
cash on hand as of July 3, 2012, and an estimated C$39 million available on
its C$175 million revolving credit facility due 2013, access to which could
get constrained by tight financial covenants. We incorporate the following
expectations into our assessment of Cara's liquidity:
-- Liquidity sources will cover uses by only about 0.7x in the next 12
months, taking into account the refinancing requirement for its revolving
credit facility in December 2013;
-- Fairly stable operating earnings, some working-capital relief from
franchise conversions, and lower capital expenditures contribute to modest
discretionary cash flow in the next year; and
-- The company's relationships with banks, standing in capital markets,
and ability to withstand low-probability adversities is uncertain.
Recovery analysis
We rate Cara's C$200 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2015 'BB-'
(the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a '4' recovery
rating, reflecting our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default
scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Cara's weaker profitability
could increase its already high debt leverage, potentially affecting its
compliance with tight financial covenants ahead of the maturity of its
revolving credit facility in December 2013. We could lower the ratings if
persistently weak earnings in 2013 increase fully adjusted leverage
meaningfully above 7x as the company continues to shift its business model,
with the attendant risks for cost reductions and operational disruptions.
Moreover, downward pressure on the rating would likely ensue from reported
EBITDA interest coverage below 2x, which we believe would indicate a
discretionary cash burn and higher prospective debt service costs.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if earnings rebound,
lowering fully adjusted debt leverage to about 6.0x and supporting adequate
liquidity. In addition, we expect a scenario of ratings stability and
improving earnings should translate into about 3.5x reported interest coverage
and potentially contribute to debt reduction from discretionary cash flow.
Ratings List
Cara Operations Ltd.
Outlook Revised
To From
Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Senior secured debt BB-
Recovery rating 4
