Nov 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on Houston-based W3 Holdings Inc.'s (W3) senior secured credit
facilities to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The issue-level rating on
W3's senior secured credit facilities remains 'B-'.
The improved recovery rating reflects a higher estimated emergence value for
W3 due to improved market conditions that we expect will support a sustained
higher value for the company.
The 'B-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on W3 incorporate the
company's aggressive financial leverage and its narrow business focus and
small scale in the fragmented market for safety equipment and maintenance
services. W3 derives approximately 50% of its revenue from the upstream energy
market, 30% from the downstream energy market, and about 15% from the
petrochemical market. The ratings also reflect W3's adequate near-term
liquidity, its low capital spending requirements, the low volatility of demand
for its products and services, and its diversified customer base.
RATINGS LIST
W3 Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior secured B- B-
Recovery rating 3 4
