Nov 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Houston-based W3 Holdings Inc.'s (W3) senior secured credit facilities to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The issue-level rating on W3's senior secured credit facilities remains 'B-'. The improved recovery rating reflects a higher estimated emergence value for W3 due to improved market conditions that we expect will support a sustained higher value for the company. The 'B-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on W3 incorporate the company's aggressive financial leverage and its narrow business focus and small scale in the fragmented market for safety equipment and maintenance services. W3 derives approximately 50% of its revenue from the upstream energy market, 30% from the downstream energy market, and about 15% from the petrochemical market. The ratings also reflect W3's adequate near-term liquidity, its low capital spending requirements, the low volatility of demand for its products and services, and its diversified customer base. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST W3 Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior secured B- B- Recovery rating 3 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.