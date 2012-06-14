Nikkei rises as SoftBank soars
* Universal Entertainment tumbles as chairman accused of improper loan
June 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' underlying rating to the $69.1 million Southern California Public Power Authority, CA, project revenue bonds (Palo Verde Project), subordinate series 2008A and series 2008B. The Rating Outlook is Stable.Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
* Universal Entertainment tumbles as chairman accused of improper loan
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade