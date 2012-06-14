June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios S.A. (CLISA) as follows: -- Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; -- Local currency IDR at 'B'; -- National Scale Long Term Rating at 'A+(arg)'; -- National Scale US$120MM senior unsecured notes at 'A+(arg)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch Ratings has simultaneously withdrawn the expected ratings on CLISA's USD250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 of 'B(exp)/RR4' and 'A+(arg)' because the forthcoming debt issuance is no longer expected to proceed, due to unfavorable market conditions. CLISA's ratings reflect its strong market position as one of Argentina's largest privately owned industrial conglomerates, the consolidation of its operating strategy diversified among different business units, and its moderate leverage. The ratings also incorporate CLISA's sizeable backlog, which provides some certainty to the company's cash generation over the medium term. CLISA's ratings are constrained by its currency exposure, with cash flow generation in Argentinian Pesos and around 50% of its debt denominated in US Dollars. The company's ratings also incorporate the volatility of the construction industry, particularly with regard to public works projects, and regulatory risk. The ratings are further limited by the risks associated with generating most of its EBITDA in Argentina, which is also rated 'B' by Fitch. CLISA operates in four main businesses: construction and toll road concessions (through Benito Roggio e Hijos - BRH), water treatment, waste management (CLIBA), and transportation. Over the last five years, CLISA's cash flow generation grew steadily, following positive trends for construction primarily driven by public works expenditure. At fiscal year-end (FYE) 2011, the group reported sales and EBITDA of US$1,061 million and US$145 million, respectively, an improvement from the US$737 million and US$111 million at FYE 2010. Construction represented around 50% of consolidated revenues, evidence of important growth in an election year. The company's cash flow is exposed to the cyclicality of the construction industry and level of public works expenditure in Argentina. While infrastructure spending requirements in the country remain high, a deceleration in the level of public works or a slower pace of execution is expected due to limits on the government's available funding. However, BRH's construction backlog peaked at US$930 million in April 2012 (AR$4,133 million), providing the company with an important source of cash generation for the next two years. CLISA is also exposed to the collection risk derived from having the government as its main counterparty. CLISA's main activities depend on contractual agreements and government regulations at the national, provincial and municipal levels. Exposure to regulatory risk derives from the delays in the renegotiation of public service contracts. In particular, CLISA's subsidiary Metrovias (mass transportation) has heightened political risk following the National Government attempt to transfer the subway concession to Buenos Aires City. Most of Metrovias' income was derived from National Government subsidies. As of today, there is uncertainty surrounding the legal jurisdiction of the concession, and most of the legal conflicts surrounding this issue are still pending. Fitch does not expect cash support from CLISA to Metrovias to take place, but acknowledges that the legal issues are affecting the economics of the business, with this risk incorporated in the current rating. Fitch will continue to closely monitor the evolving impact of the delay in the transferability of the concession on CLISA?s credit profile. CLISA's leverage reached 2.6x as of March 31, 2012 considering annualized EBITDA for the first quarter. Total debt climbed to US$317.9 million of debt, 51% of which is short term. Fitch expects that CLISA will manage its capital structure to a targeted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 3.0x. All debt issued at the holding level is guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the operating companies BRH and CLIBA, which jointly account for approximately 80% of the group's consolidated operating results. Fitch notes that the company's liquidity has deteriorated. Refinancing risk has increased for the period with US$80.9 million of cash and marketable securities and US$161.8 million of short-term debt. Fitch expects the company to successfully refinance a portion of its short-term debt. CLISA faces a challenge to turn its free cash flow positive after 2012 following the completion of two projects related to renewable energies during the second half of 2012. These projects will contribute additional EBITDA of around US$20 million from 2013 onwards, reducing volatility. Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers: A worsening of the macroeconomic and political environment that could significantly threaten existing levels of infrastructure investments could result in a negative rating action. Other factors that could affect CLISA's credit profile are a deterioration in collections from the government counterparties, the maintenance of negative free cash flow and an increase in Metrovias' political risk, affecting CLISA's operations. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issues' June 12, 2007. --'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' Aug. 8, 2005. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers Corporate Rating Methodology