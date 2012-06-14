June 14 - Overview
-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Venezuela-based
electric utility CORPOELEC.
-- We are withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on EDC following
its merger into CORPOELEC.
-- The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect the extremely high likelihood of
extraordinary support that we expect from the government of Venezuela.
Rating Action
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to Corporacion Electrica
Nacional (CORPOELEC), which the Republic of Venezuela owns. We are also
withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on C.A. La Electricidad De
Caracas (EDC) following its merger into CORPOELEC. We also raised the ratings
on Electricidad de Caracas Finance B.V. and EDC's notes due 2014 and 2018 to
'B' from 'B-' given that CORPOELEC has assumed all of EDC's financial
obligations. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect our opinion that there is an extremely high
likelihood that its owner, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (B+/Stable/B),
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in
the event of financial distress. Therefore, the corporate credit rating on
CORPOELEC is a notch higher than its 'b-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of
an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our
assessment of CORPOELEC's critical role as the only provider of electric
services in Venezuela. In our opinion, this provides a strong economic
incentive for the sovereign to support the company during periods of financial
distress. In our assessment, we also take into account its very strong link
with the government given the government's full ownership of CORPOELEC.
CORPOELEC's SACP reflects our view that the company's business risk profile is
vulnerable, given our expectations that it will continue to post operating
losses partly because of its social role resulting from delivering electricity
at low tariffs in Venezuela. Therefore, the company's SACP incorporates the
ongoing support from the government to meet its capital expenditures and
financial obligations.
Headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, CORPOELEC is the country's national
integrated electric utility. As of the end of 2011, the issuer served 94% of
the country's population, and its installed capacity totaled 26,655 megawatts.
Liquidity
We consider CORPOELEC's liquidity to be weak under our criteria. We expect the
company to keep generating negative free operating cash flow and to depend on
government transfers to meet its capital expenditures and financial
obligations. We expect annual capital expenditures to reach about $3.6 billion
in 2012 and 2013, mainly driven by the company's plans to increase its
capacity in power generation. CORPOELEC's outstanding debt does not include
financial covenants. In addition, we expect CORPOELEC to assume any potential
obligations that could arise in connection to the merger between EDC and
CORPOELEC.
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on the Republic of Venezuela and
reflects our view that CORPOELEC's relationship with the government will not
change significantly during the next few years. We could lower the ratings on
CORPOELEC if we perceive a weakening in the relationship between the company
and the sovereign. We could upgrade CORPOLEC if its SACP improves by at least
two notches or if we raise the local currency rating on the sovereign.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Rating upgrade
Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A. To From
Senior Unsecured debt B B-
Rating withdrawal
C.A. La Electricidad de Caracas To From
Corporate Credit Rating NR B-/Stable/--
