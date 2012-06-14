Overview -- U.S. casino operator Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower (f/k/a Holdings Gaming Borrower) has completed a refinancing which reduces its interest burden and, in our view, creates a more sustainable capital structure. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'CCC+ and removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on May 21, 2012. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the company's new $200 million first-lien senior secured credit facilities. We are assigning our 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to the company's $275 million second-lien senior secured notes. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that recent growth in EBITDA and the resulting improvement to credit measures can be sustained, despite new competitive pressure in the market. Rating Action On June 14 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower (RPB), the operator of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, to 'B' from 'CCC+', and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on May 21, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the company's new first-lien senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $15 million revolving credit facility and a $185 million term loan A, both due 2017. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to the company's $275 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2019. The company used the proceeds, along with about $65 million of cash on hand, to repay its existing $302 million of first-lien debt and approximately $184 million of senior preferred paid-in-kind (PIK) interests. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that RPB's refinancing creates a more sustainable capital structure and significantly reduces the company's total interest burden. Additionally, the repayment of the company's senior preferred capital, which was accruing PIK interest at 27.5%, substantially reduces future claims on cash. The corporate credit rating on RPB reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our assessment of RPB's business risk profile as weak reflects its reliance on a single gaming property in an intensifying competitive environment, marked by the recent opening of a new gaming facility in Cleveland, but also a competitive position that we view as defensible given the location and quality of the asset. Our assessment of RPB's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects leverage in excess of 8x when adjusted for about $150 million third-party PIK debt. There are additional preferred interests in RPB's capital structure held by the company's primary shareholder, but we view these instruments as essentially benign in the intermediate term as they do not carry mandatory redemption provisions or maturity dates and are not redeemable. Gaming revenue at Rivers Casino was up about 28% in 2011 compared with 2010, primarily because of the benefits of a full year of table games, added in July 2010. EBITDA also increased substantially in 2011 over a modest base in 2010, as the property continued to ramp up. Performance in the first quarter of 2012 was also strong, with gaming revenue and EBITDA up 11% and 24%, respectively. Given solid operating performance and the high quality of the asset, we believe the Rivers casino has a defensible competitive position in the Pittsburgh market. Still, our 2012 forecast for roughly flat gaming revenues and $75 million to $80 million of EBITDA takes into consideration new competition entering the region. Specifically, we believe the Horseshoe Cleveland, which recently opened and is only about 135 miles from Pittsburgh, will have an impact on the second half of 2012. Based on our performance expectations for 2012 and pro forma for the refinancing, we expect adjusted leverage (including approximately $150 million of 5% PIK unsecured notes due 2030 held by third parties) to be in the low-8x area. Excluding the unsecured debt, we expect leverage in the low-6x area. We expect EBITDA coverage of cash interest to remain above 2x in the intermediate term, and EBITDA coverage of total interest to remain above 1.5x, pro forma for the refinancing. For 2013, we expect relatively flat revenue and EBITDA compared with 2012, as competitive pressures should normalize by the middle of the year, and we believe performance thereafter will be more aligned with our economists' current expectations for modest growth in key measures like real GDP and consumer spending. We also expect the company will take advantage of a 10% annual prepayment provision in the new notes beginning in 2013, which would more than offset the accretion on the unsecured notes, resulting in leverage improving to below 8x in 2013 (below 6x excluding the unsecured notes). Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, RPB has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our assessment of RPB's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Based on our current performance expectations, we expect RPB's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by over 1.2x. -- We expect net sources of cash to be positive, even if forecasted EBITDA falls 15% short of our current expectations. -- We expect RPB to maintain adequate cushion relative to financial covenants, which include a fixed-charge coverage ratio, maximum total and first-lien leverage ratios, and a maximum consolidated capital expenditures test. Beyond cash generated from operations, additional liquidity is provided by RPB's $15 million revolving credit facility. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that, despite intensifying competition, credit measures will remain in line with the rating. Given our performance expectations for 2012 and 2013, we expect only modest improvement to credit measures, which in our view limits a possible upgrade in the intermediate term. We could consider a downgrade if competitive pressures from Horseshoe Cleveland are more substantial than we expect, resulting in EBITDA coverage of cash interest of less than 1.5x. We could also consider a downgrade if the company is unable to or opts not to prepay a portion of the new notes over time. We view this prepayment option as a credit strength, because it would offset accretion on the 5% PIK notes, resulting in improvement to credit metrics. Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- CCC+/Watch Pos/-- New Ratings Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower L.P Senior Secured $15 mil first-lien revolver due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 1 $185 mil term loan A due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 1 $275 mil second-lien notes due 2019 B Recovery Rating 4