Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H212 Automotive dashboard.
The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the
sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Restructuring slowly gaining traction in Europe
- What Fitch is watching: impact of restructuring measures, sales and pricing in
Europe, sales in China and Brazil
- The ratings impact of the above
A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
The Automotive Dashboard will be published semi-annually at
www.fitchratings.com.
