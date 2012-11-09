(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on The Phoenix Cos. Inc. (NYSE: PNX) and its subsidiaries are
unaffected by the company's restatement of its financial statements for 2011,
2010, and 2009, since the restatement relates to classification of cash items on
the consolidated cash flow statement that will not materially change the
beginning and ending cash balances. As part of the restatement, the company will
adjust the financial statements for errors identified and corrected during prior
periods, recording the adjustments in the appropriate historical periods. We
also do not expect this restatement to materially affect the credit metrics we
used in our analysis.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)