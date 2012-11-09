Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings affirms its rating on the following St. Petersburg, Florida (the city) public utility (the utility) revenue bonds: --$257.6 million outstanding utility revenue bonds at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The city anticipates selling approximately $37.3 million parity bonds, series 2013A and approximately $38.5 million parity refunding bonds, series 2013B in December 2012, which will be rated by Fitch closer to the pricing date. SECURITY The bonds are secured and payable by an irrevocable first lien on the net revenues of the utility. KEY RATING DRIVERS HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS: Financial metrics remain healthy, although have experienced a decline, as anticipated, from previously high levels as a result of additional debt issuance. Liquidity remains strong, providing good financial flexibility to the system. DEBT LEVELS INCREASING: Capital needs, which primarily consist of repairs and upgrades to existing infrastructure, will be funded primarily by additional debt. Fitch does not expect the increased leverage and debt service costs over the next five years to result in a material decrease to coverage levels. STRONG RATE-SETTING: Rate flexibility appears strong and rates are in line with other regional utilities. Fitch expects the city should be able to implement the rate increases needed to fund planned capital spending. SOLID OPERATING PROFILE: The city benefits from a water supply provided by its participation in Tampa Bay Water (TBW), the region's highly rated wholesale water supply authority. The city provides its own wastewater services, which includes a substantial recycled water system. CREDIT SUMMARY COMBINED UTILITY COVERS LARGELY BUILT-OUT SERVICE AREA St. Petersburg is located in Pinellas County (Fitch sewer revenue bond rating 'AA+'), approximately 20 miles southwest of Tampa. The city's utility system is composed of assets providing water, wastewater, reclaimed water and stormwater service for an estimated 300,000 residents located throughout the region. Revenues of all four utilities are pledged to the bonds. The customer base is largely residential in nature. Average daily demand declined between 2006 and 2010, a reflection of conservation policies of the city and a declining housing market leading to an increase in home foreclosures and vacancies. Future growth will be limited by the largely developed nature of the city. AMPLE SYSTEM CAPACITY The city does not own any drinking water resources but is one of six member governments of TBW, a special district of the state created by inter-local agreement to plan, develop, and deliver a high-quality water supply to the region. TBW (rated 'AA+' by Fitch) has existing water supplies to meet member need at least over the next 10 to 15 years. The city operates four wastewater treatment plants and a collection system. The recycled water is sold through the city's extensive recycled water distribution system and disposed of through injection wells. No discharge is emitted into Tampa Bay, limiting environmental concerns for the system. CAPITAL PRIMARILY REPLACEMENT AND UPGRADE OF EXISTING ASSETS The utility's 2013-2017 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $190.3 million, of which approximately 65% will be debt funded, including the anticipated 2013A bonds. Future issuances are tentatively scheduled for 2015 and 2017. The series 2013A bonds will fund the decommissioning of the oldest wastewater treatment plant and divert flows to one of the other three treatment plants. The project will save the city operating and maintenance costs over time. The CIP also includes a $32 million waste to energy facility that will generate electricity from the sludge by-product and reduce the city's sludge disposal costs and electricity costs. Remaining capital spending relates primarily to repair and replacement of the water distribution and wastewater collection systems. Approximately $16.8 million of the total relates to storm water projects. The additional borrowing will increase debt ratios slightly above 'AA' category rating median levels. Debt amortization is also slow, with principal payout at 26% and 57% in 10 and 20 years, respectively. RATES SHOULD KEEP PACE WITH COST INCREASES Rate setting is done annually with rate adjustments put into place for each utility at the beginning of the fiscal year. Management conducts an independent rate study annually, which is viewed favorably by Fitch. The study includes a 10-year rate forecast based on planned operation and capital spending incorporates additional debt. Assumptions used in rate planning rely on a zero-growth scenario, which appear reasonable. Retail water sales were flat in fiscals 2011 and 2012 following a cumulative 19% decline from 2006 to 2010. Followed by 7.5% rate increases in fiscals 2011 and 2012, a more modest 2.75% rate increase was adopted in fiscal 2013. The prior years included the additional debt costs associated with the 2010 bond issuance. The rate study projects annually rate increases over the next 10 years of 3.75% for each system. Rates are in line with regional utilities and the city appears to have solid rate flexibility with regard to future needed increases. DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE DECLINES; LIQUIDTY STRONG Financial operations have been very stable, supported by annual incremental rate increases that have supported rising operating and debt service obligations. However, coverage levels have declined from previous high levels with the additional debt issuance. Debt service coverage of all-in annual debt service (ADS) in fiscal 2011 was 1.9 times (x) (including junior lien state revolving fund payments). Debt service coverage after the transfer payment to the general fund (which represents payments in lieu of taxes and franchise fees) was 1.3x. Based on unaudited financials, all-in debt service coverage in fiscal 2012 is expected to decline to 1.68x, or 1.08x after transfers. Coverage levels are expected to remain at or above this level through the five year forecast. The city makes consistent transfers from the water and stormwater funds to the general fund. The transfer payments absorb much of the excess cash flow from the utilities, increasing the utility's use of debt funding for capital. Transfers are based on a formula that provides payments to the city in lieu of taxes and franchise fees, so Fitch expects them to be stable and predictable. The utility includes the transfers in its rate setting process and they are paid subordinate to debt service. The utility maintains a strong balance sheet with $109.5 million in unrestricted cash and investments or 475 days cash on hand at the close of fiscal 2011. A significant portion of the utility's balance sheet, funded from the sale of water supply facilities to Tampa Bay Water (TBW) in 1999, is designated solely for water purchases and the development of water production and transmission facilities. Management intends to keep reserves at the current levels. 