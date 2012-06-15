WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Poland's EUR1.5bn Eurobond, due 19 January 2023 a 'A-' rating. The bond has a coupon of 3.75%. The rating is in line with Poland's 'A-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.