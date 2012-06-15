Overview
-- Standard & Poor's considers that there is at least a one-in-three
chance of Greece exiting the eurozone in the coming months.
-- The amount of intragroup funding that Credit Agricole S.A.
(CASA) provided to its Greek subsidiary, Emporiki Bank of Greece (Emporiki), had
fallen to below EUR5 billion at end-March 2012. Moreover, the Credit Agricole
banking group's (GCA) net exposure to Greek sovereign debt, which is
essentially through its insurance division, is no longer significant in our
view.
-- We expect CASA's discussions with the Greek authorities regarding
Emporiki's potential access to the local Emergency Liquidity Assistance to be
successful.
-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on CASA and
most of its core entities. The 'a-' stand-alone credit profile is unchanged.
-- The stable outlook on CASA mainly reflects our view that GCA's
capitalization would be sufficient to absorb the impact of Greece exiting the
eurozone, and would remain in line with our assessment of GCA's capital and
earnings as "moderate." The outlook also factors in our view that a possible
indirect impact on GCA's broader franchise from Greece's withdrawal should not
impact our current "strong" assessment of GCA's business position.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1'
long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on French bank Credit
Agricole S.A. (CASA), the central body of the Credit Agricole group (GCA), and
most of its core subsidiaries (except Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio di Parma
e Piacenza SpA). The outlook on the long-term rating on CASA is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation is based on our view that the ratings on CASA and our
assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' would remain
unchanged if Greece (Hellenic Republic; CCC/Stable/C) were to exit from the
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU, or the eurozone) in the coming
months, following national elections on June 17, 2012. Standard & Poor's
considers that there is a one-in-three chance that Greece will pull out of the
eurozone (see "Credit FAQ: Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek
Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published June 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
In our opinion, capitalization and retained earnings capacity at GCA would be
sufficient to absorb possible losses associated with Greece departing from the
eurozone. We also believe that any indirect impact on GCA's image would not
have a marked effect on its franchise.
Our ratings on CASA continue to reflect our view of its 'a-' anchor, "strong"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
The long-term rating is one notch higher than the 'a-' SACP, based on our view
of GCA's "high" systemic importance in France, our 'AA+' long-term rating on
France (Republic of France, unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+), and our opinion
that the French government is "supportive" toward its banking sector.
Our current "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects our
projection, in our central scenario, that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio for GCA, before diversification benefits, will likely exceed 6% in 18-24
months, versus about 5.5% at end-2011. This projection factors in our
anticipation that operations at GCA's Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank of Greece
(Emporiki, not rated) will continue to dent GCA's consolidated profits in
coming years, but also that the group's underlying profitability will be
sufficiently resilient.
We expect CASA's discussions with the Greek authorities regarding Emporiki's
potential access to funding from the Bank of Greece's Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) program for Greek banks to be successful. We believe that
this possibility would allow for any potential decrease in Emporiki's customer
deposits to be matched by refinancing in the same amount from the Bank of
Greece, thus offsetting the risk that CASA would have to increase its
commitment to Emporiki beyond current levels.
If Greece exited the eurozone, we would likely continue to assess GCA's
capital and earnings as "moderate" under our criteria. We base our view on a
projected RAC ratio higher than 5%, factoring in potential losses linked to
Greece's withdrawal. This expectation takes into account CASA's announcement
that its funding to Emporiki had dropped to EUR4.6 billion at end-March 2012
(from more than EUR10 billion at end-2010). In addition, GCA's net exposure to
Greek sovereign debt, mainly through its insurance division, has decreased
sharply to stand at EUR0.4 billion at end-March 2012. GCA has confirmed its
objective to achieve a 10% core equity Tier 1 ratio by the end of 2013.
We will continue to closely monitor possible further developments. We do not
rule out, under a more stressed scenario with potentially widespread
contagion, that Greece's exit from the eurozone could prompt negative effects
beyond our current expectations. This in turn would lead to greater downside
potential for GCA.
Outlook
The stable outlook on CASA reflects our expectation that, in our central
scenario, GCA will improve its capital position over the next two years. It
also reflects our expectation that, if Greece exited from the eurozone, our
projected RAC ratio for GCA in 18-24 months would be higher than 5%. In
addition, the outlook incorporates our view that GCA's underlying performance
will remain sufficiently resilient despite a difficult operating environment
in its main markets. We believe that the group has sufficient retained
earnings capacity to absorb possible losses related to its operations in
Greece.
We could lower our assessment of CASA's SACP if:
-- The exposure to Emporiki affected GCA's capitalization beyond our
current expectations. If this were to occur, we would revise our capital and
earnings assessment to "weak" from "moderate"; or
-- We perceived a significant negative indirect impact on the group's
reputation, which would lead us to revise our assessment of CASA's business
position to "adequate" from "strong."
Under our criteria, if we revised down CASA's SACP by one notch to 'bbb+' from
'a-' and lowered our long-term sovereign rating on France, we would lower the
long-term rating on CASA by one notch. All other things being equal, a
downward revision of the SACP by two notches would also lead to a one-notch
downgrade of CASA.
We could raise the long-term rating on CASA if we perceived marked economic
strengthening in GCA's main markets and it bolstered its capital position to a
level that we would consider to be commensurate with a capital and earnings
assessment of "adequate," versus "moderate" currently. At this stage, we see
this scenario as remote.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0