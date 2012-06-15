(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's (Wuestenrot, 'BBB+'/Positive/'F2') outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The rating is based on Wuestenrot's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 4.7%, the combination of which enables the public sector covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. All else being equal, Wuestenrot's public sector covered bond rating could be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB-'. As of end-March 2012, Wuestenrot's outstanding Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR5m, paying 5.1% interest and were secured by a bond issued by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+') worth EUR7m and paying 3.5% interest. The 'AAA' rating of KfW's bond is based on the guarantee from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Thus, in its asset analysis Fitch modelled no defaults, but recognises a clear credit linkage between the Pfandbriefe and the rating of the FRG. Fitch found an OC of 21.5% sufficient to support a 'AAA' rating on a PD basis. The supporting OC is almost exclusively due to negative carry between the Pfandbrief and the asset, as the former pays 5.1% interest and the latter 3.5%. As the time to maturity reduces, the impact of this mismatch will decline. As a result, it is expected that the supporting OC will further decrease. The OC supporting a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. The proposed criteria changes for covered bonds as outlined in 'Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, suggest specific modifications to the treatment of wind-down programmes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)