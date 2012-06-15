Overview
-- Waltham, Mass.-based musical instruments manufacturer Steinway Musical
Instruments Inc. continues its evaluation of strategic alternatives, including
the possible sale of the company's band instrument division, as previously
announced in July 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Steinway and
removing the ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The developing outlook reflects our belief that we could lower the
ratings if Steinway executes divestiture transactions that result in a weaker
business risk or financial risk profile, such as substantially reduced product
diversity, profitability and/or weaker credit measures. Alternatively, we
could raise the ratings if the company is able to significantly improve its
financial risk profile, such as through the application of divestiture
proceeds to reduce debt.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. At the same time,
we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with developing
implications on July 6, 2011. The outlook is developing.
The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the outcome of
the company's strategic evaluation. Specific information regarding the terms
of any potential transaction is not yet available, and we will assess the
impact on Steinway's business risk profile, financial risk profile, and
overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes available. The
developing outlook means that the ratings could potentially be lowered or
raised depending upon the outcome of Steinway's strategic review.
Steinway had $71 million of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012.
Rationale
The ratings on Steinway reflect our view that the company's financial risk
profile has improved to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," and business
risk profile has declined to "vulnerable" from "weak." Key credit factors in
our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile include its narrow business
focus, the discretionary nature of its products, and its vulnerability to
economic cycles. We also considered the benefits of Steinway's good market
positions, its well-recognized brand names, and the geographic diversity of
its sales.
Our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile as "vulnerable" reflects
the company's narrow product focus, strong brand name, good market position in
the premium piano segment, the highly discretionary nature of its piano sales,
and the company's participation in the highly fragmented and competitive band
instruments market. We also consider the uncertainties related to the future
strategic direction of the company. In July 2011 the company announced that
its chairman, its CEO, and certain members of management had made an offer to
purchase the company's band instrument and online music divisions (later
limited to band instrument division), and the board of directors announced it
was also exploring other strategic alternatives. However, there have been no
recent developments announced about the outcome of this offer or whether or
not a portion of the company will still be sold. Management is also in a state
of transition, with additional changes possible based on the outcome of the
company's strategic review. One of Steinway's independent directors has been
appointed chairman of its board of directors and interim CEO. We believe these
circumstances create additional uncertainty regarding the future direction,
policies, and operating strategies of the company. Additionally, in our
opinion, the divestiture of the band instrument business would materially
reduce product diversity, and the resulting company would be a smaller, more
specialized niche player.
Steinway's product sales and profitability remain concentrated in pianos,
although it has a diverse portfolio of product offerings in the band and
orchestral instrument segment. Piano sales were 62% and band instruments 38%
of 2011 revenues. The company holds a dominant market share of the premium
grand piano market, and is the leader in certain band instrument product
categories. Although the company maintains strong brand recognition through
its key Steinway and related brand names, we believe sales will remain
vulnerable to economic cycles because of the discretionary nature of its
products. We believe the musical instruments and accessories industry is
highly fragmented and very competitive, based on such factors as name
recognition, sound quality, style, and price. The company has diversified its
geographic reach and now has about 36% of its sales outside of the U.S., a
large portion of which are in Europe.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Steinway's reported net sales increased
about 6.9% relative to the comparable period in 2011, with sales increasing
1.3% in the piano segment and 15.2% in the band segment (which was weakened by
a strike in its Ohio brass instrument manufacturing facility during the second
half of 2011). Gross margin as reported by the company decreased about 100
basis points to 29.7% in the first quarter of 2012 relative to the same period
in 2011, reflecting, in part, a sales mix shift to lower-margin pianos and
increases in raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin (including our
adjustments for operating leases and pension expense) declined to 7.3% in the
quarter compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2011 and 10.3% on a
trailing-12-months basis.
Steinway's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects the company's
reduction in debt in 2011. We estimate its ratio of lease- and
pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 3.1x for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012, declined from 5.3x in the comparable prior-year period, and is
below our "aggressive" indicative ratio range of 4x-5x. However, while the
company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
increased to about 20% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to
9.9% in the prior year, it remains within the indicative ratio range of
12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. In addition, significant
uncertainty exists regarding potential changes in financial policy as Steinway
completes its strategic review.
Our forecast of Steinway's financial results is based on the company in its
current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations,
recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key
assumptions in our 2012 forecast include:
-- Steinway's operating results will grow marginally and remain
constrained by the weak global economy and continuing margin pressure from
high input costs.
-- Revenue growth of less than 2% and reported EBITDA margin near 7%. We
anticipate weakness in the piano segment, particularly in premium-priced and
higher-margin pianos, and continued improvement in the band segment as it
fully recovers from the 2011 plant strike.
-- Additional legal and consulting fees associated with Steinway's
evaluation of strategic alternatives.
-- No dividends or share repurchases.
-- We anticipate free operating cash flow for the year will decline to
about $10 million, after capital expenditures of about $8 million.
We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term,
including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3x and FFO to total debt
near 20% at the end of fiscal year 2012.
Liquidity
We believe Steinway's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to
exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Steinway's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and
factors:
-- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels.
-- The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. The
asset-based revolving credit facility agreement contains a springing covenant
consisting of a minimum fixed-charge coverage test of 1.1x, which only comes
into effect if excess availability declines to below 15% of the total
commitment.
-- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.
-- The company has sound relationships with banks in our view.
Cash sources include credit facilities availability and cash flow from
operations. As of March 31, 2012, Steinway reported about $44 million in cash
on its balance sheet and had $82 million of availability on its $100 million
asset-based revolving credit facility, with $3 million outstanding on this
facility. The company also has access to foreign credit facilities that
provided an aggregate $23 million of additional borrowing capacity at March
31, 2012.
We believe Steinway will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on
its credit facilities to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt
service requirements. The company's next debt maturity occurs in 2017 for
$67.5 million of notes.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.'s 7% senior
unsecured notes is 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). The
recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Steinway
Musical Instruments Inc. published on RatingsDirect on Aug. 18, 2011.
Outlook
The developing outlook reflects the possibility of either a lower or higher
rating following the outcome of Steinway's strategic review. If management
does not conclude a sale of its band instrument division and the business mix
as it exists today remains intact, and if Steinway's reduction in leverage is
sustained, we could raise the ratings. An upgrade would also depend upon
clarity of the future senior management and operating strategy. We could also
raise the ratings if Steinway were to complete the sale of this business and
the company was capitalized such that credit metrics were in line with
indicative ratios that support a "significant" financial risk profile,
including leverage between 3x-4x and a ratio of FFO to total debt greater than
20%.
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the sale were completed resulting
in a more narrow business mix and a weaker capital structure, including credit
metrics that were more indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, including leverage over 5x and a ratio of FFO to debt less than 12%.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the sale is not completed and
recently improved credit metrics sink closer to those indicative of a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, including leverage greater than 5x. We
estimate this would require a reduction in EBITDA in excess of 30%, assuming
current debt levels.
We will consider an update to the direction of our outlook once more
definitive information becomes available about the future business and capital
structure of Steinway.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Developing/-- B/Watch Dev/--
Senior unsecured B+ B+/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating 2 2