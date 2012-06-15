June 15 - Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has recently published its methodology establishing
the linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through
the use of its liquidity descriptors.
-- We continue to assess U.S.-based industrial services provider Harsco
Corp. as having "adequate" liquidity.
-- In accordance with our methodology, we are raising our short-term
rating and commercial paper rating on Harsco to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We are
affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings.
-- The negative outlook continues to reflect our view that credit
measures could remain subpar for the rating if profitability and cash flow
don't improve as expected or if steel and construction demand remains soft in
2013.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Harsco Corp. to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
We affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. The outlook
remains negative.
Rationale
We raised our short-term rating on Harsco following the implementation of our
recently published criteria linking short-term and long-term ratings for
corporate issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors (see
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
Under our criteria, the short-term corporate credit rating on an issuer with a
long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' and "adequate" liquidity, such as
Harsco, is 'A-2'. The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Harsco
therefore no longer constrains the short-term rating.
The ratings on Harsco continue to reflect our expectation that revenues could
experience a mid-single-digit decline in 2012 as certain of Harsco's key
markets, such as construction in Europe and global steel production, remain
soft and the company exits certain underperforming contracts. Restructuring
actions should buffer the impact on profitability from lower volumes, but
these are subject to some execution risk in our view. We believe that free
cash flow could remain negligible or be slightly negative in 2012 because of
cash restructuring costs, but that it should recover toward $100 million in
2013.
Notwithstanding good performance in the rail and industrial segments,
production in global steel markets remains relatively soft, and business
conditions in the company's late-cycle infrastructure segment (exposed to
nonresidential construction) remain difficult. Low utilization and rental
rates, especially in Europe, continue to cause operating losses. Ongoing
restructuring initiatives have yet to restore the profitability of the
infrastructure segment. Opportunities from new contracts and partnerships in
the metal and minerals segment could help accelerate growth, but profitability
remains correlated with global steel production volumes. And we believe
Harsco's continued capital requirements to support long-term contracts in the
metal business will likely remain significant.
Our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects
management's financial policy of maintaining moderate debt leverage. This is
offset by the decline in cash flow protection metrics caused by weakened
operating performance and higher pension liabilities. At the end of 2011,
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was just greater than 30%, and we
expect some weakening in 2012 before a recovery toward 35% in 2013. Achieving
this measure would be consistent with our expectations for the 'BBB' rating,
provided that the company also strengthens its free cash flow generation such
that FOCF to total debt recovers toward 10%.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Harsco is 'A-2', and we assess the company's
liquidity as "adequate." We believe that the company's sources of liquidity
will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months and that
the company's sources will cover its needs over that period even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
Liquidity sources include about $300 million of operating cash flow that we
expect in 2012 after cash restructuring expenses. The company also had about
$137 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2012, and ample availability
under a $525 million credit facility that expires in 2017. The revolver
provides backup liquidity to Harsco's commercial paper (CP) program. Financial
covenants (including a maximum debt to capital ratio of 60% and minimum
interest coverage ratio of 3x) govern availability under the facilities. The
company has adequate headroom over these requirements (with ratios at 44.4%
and 7.7x respectively on March 31, 2012), and we expect this will continue.
Liquidity uses includes our expectation of about $300 million in capital
expenditures in 2012 and an annual dividend payout of about $70 million.
Short-term CP borrowings amounted to about $92 million at the end of the first
quarter. Other debt maturities include $150 million of notes due in September
2013 and $250 million due in October 2015.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if profitability does not
improve this year or if heavy capital spending with limited or uncertain top-
and bottom-line benefits continues to depress free cash flow generation. In
particular, credit protection measures would likely remain subpar for the
rating if the company fails achieve break-even profitability in its
infrastructure segment and total operating margins remain less than 7% this
year, or if free operating cash flow appears likely to remain less than $75
million in 2013.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company appears to be on track to
achieve adequate credit ratios in 2013. Under our baseline scenario, we expect
adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be below 2.5x (excluding restructuring
expenses) and FFO to total debt will be just less than 30% in 2012,
subsequently recovering to 2.2x and more than 35%, respectively, in 2013. FOCF
to debt should recover to about 7%-8% in 2013. This is based on the following
assumptions:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2012, as the end of certain
contracts and still-soft metals and construction markets offset modestly
positive growth in the rail and industrial segments, followed by revenue
expansion on pace with global GDP growth in 2013;
-- A return to break-even operating profits in the infrastructure segment
and total operating margins (excluding restructuring costs) improving to 7% or
more in 2012;
-- Neutral free cash flow generation in 2012 and about $100 million in
2013, based on about $300 million of annual capital expenditures.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Short-Term Ratings Raised; Long-Term Ratings Affirmed
To From
Harsco Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-3
Commercial paper A-2 A-3
Senior unsecured BBB
