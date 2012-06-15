June 15 - The mood of retail landlords appears cautiously optimistic as the mid-year mark approaches, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Specifically, the report cited the relatively positive sentiment among attendees at the recent International Council of Shopping Centers' (ICSC's) global retail real estate convention, held May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of note, conference attendance was up at this year's event, and retail REITs reported the highest leasing activity they've seen since the downturn took hold in 2008. "Demand for retail space has improved compared with recent years, driven mostly by established national retailers looking to increase their store counts," said credit analyst Elizabeth Campbell. "Existing landlords are also benefitting from the fact that little new supply has come to market over the past few years to entice away existing renters." Power centers, which are usually anchored by clusters of big box names, were among those that suffered the biggest occupancy drops during the downturn. Now, however, these power centers are experiencing the steepest recoveries. Ms. Campbell notes that occupancy levels in these centers, as well as in strip malls, appear to have stabilized, as small-shop tenants that survived the past four years have adjusted their business models to survive in the "new" economic reality of weak GDP growth and high unemployment. "As a result, small-shop tenant bankruptcies and store closings appear to be moderating," Ms. Campbell says. "On the other hand, the lackluster recovery has not provided much incentive for new business formation, which has historically been an important demand driver for small shop space. As a result, small-shop occupancy remains in the low to mid 80% area, roughly 10 percentage points below anchor tenant occupancy, which is currently in the low to mid 90% area." In looking at the overall retail REIT segment, performance is largely attributable to sector-specific trends. Specifically, value players like Target, Wal-Mart, TJX, Dollar General, and Big Lots are propelling much of the retail space demand in the power and strip center segment. Meanwhile, high-end retailers are supporting the good performance at class A malls. Factory outlet centers, which in some ways represent the combination of high-end and value, are also performing very well, evidenced by strong same-store net operating income growth and very little vacancy. Although the value-oriented retail anchors are generally performing well, some traditional power and strip center anchors have been negatively affected by the growth in online shopping as an alternative distribution channel. Consequently, some traditional power center anchor tenants such as Best Buy, Old Navy, and the office supply chains are experimenting with smaller store footprints and layouts to see if they can sustain sales volumes more profitably with smaller stores. Many rated retail REITs also have some exposure to weaker mid-tier department store anchors like Sears Holdings Corp. and J.C. Penney Co. Inc., both of which have experienced significant operational challenges recently. Despite the challenges some of these brands face, anchor vacancy rates for most rated mall and power center REITs are very low (5% or less), and many REITs view potential Sears and Kmart store closings as an opportunity to redevelop the space and bring stronger anchors to their malls and centers. Standard & Poor's outlook for the retail REIT sector is stable, but Ms. Campbell said certain companies could become upgrade candidates if fundamentals and credit metrics improve more than anticipated. Alternatively, she said negative job growth and consumer spending trends could hinder the retail real estate improvements that are currently underway and subsequently lead to negative rating actions. The complete article, "Takeaways From The 2012 ICSC Convention: The Mood Among Retail Landlords Is Cautiously Optimistic," was published June 14, 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.