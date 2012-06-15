BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
June 15 Horizon Lines LLC: * Moodys affirms caa2 corporate family rating of Horizon Lines ; lowers
instrument ratings * Rpt-moodys affirms caa2 corporate family rating of horizon lines; lowers
instrument ratings
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.