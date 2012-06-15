June 15 - Overview -- Wabash National Corp., a diversified manufacturer of truck trailers, has secured a $300 million term loan and issued $150 million in convertible notes to fund its acquisition of Walker Group Holdings. -- The acquisition of Walker, a manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and vessel containment equipment, has the potential to improve Wabash's profitability, with less volatile cash flow and greater end-market diversity. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Wabash, which we believe captures both the likely benefits of the acquisition and the integration risks. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Walker's results will be consistent with recent history and that demand for trailers will continue to grow in 2012. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Lafayette, Ind.-based Wabash National Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned the company's $300 million term loan B a 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect our view of Wabash National Corp.'s business profile as "weak" and the financial profile as "aggressive." We believe its acquisition of Walker Group Holdings could transform Wabash into a more profitable company with steady cash flow. The acquisition should also provide opportunities for Wabash to expand into new end markets and into other regions and countries. We expect sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid North American trailer and aftermarket demand. We believe some cost synergies with Walker are possible in the next 12 months and that free cash flow should enable some voluntary debt reduction over the next few years. We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise more than 10% in 2012. FTR Associates, an industry research firm, is projecting trailer production in North America to increase by 18% in 2012. Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of economic recovery in many markets, and we believe a downturn in the economy would slow the growth in trailer orders. Although the average age of the equipment has reached record highs of almost nine years, we believe trucking companies would continue to use their aging fleets if the recovery in freight tonnage falters in this economic cycle. Even with the steep rise in debt to fund the Walker acquisition, we estimate that Wabash's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will remain less than 4x. If the company successfully combines the two businesses, leverage and other credit measures may be better than we expect and could eventually fall into a range that would support a modestly higher rating. Mindful of the highly cyclical nature of the trailer business, management intends to pursue a prudent financial policy and is targeting leverage of 2x, which would provide a meaningful cushion in the face of a downturn. In the first quarter of 2012, net sales were $277.7 million, up about 25% compared with $222 million in the first quarter a year ago. Sales in the Commercial trailer products segment rose 25.8% year over year, mostly because of the 20.5% increase in new trailer volumes and higher average selling prices. Diversified products sales were $19 million in the first quarter, almost doubling segment sales reported in the first quarter a year ago. Retail sales were $25.1 million, down 6% year over year. Overall gross profits were $19.7 million, compared with $16.5 million a year ago. In the first quarter, the gross margin was 5% compared with 5.8% in the same period a year ago. The decline was the result of higher raw material costs mostly for steel and tires. Wabash's trailer segment faces difficult industry conditions characterized by strong competition, constant pricing pressure, high cyclicality, and thin margins. Its commercial trailer products business is by far its largest segment, at 82% of total revenue in 2011. Holding about 21% to 23% of the trailer market in North America, Wabash has the No. 1 market share for trailers. Its products include dry vans, platform trailers, refrigerated trailers, specialty trailers, and used trailers. The diversified products business was 8% of total revenue in 2011 and includes Wabash Composites, Wabash Energy and Environment Solutions, and Wabash Wood Products. Making up 10% of total revenue in 2011, the retail business sells new and used trailers and provides replacement parts and maintenance services. In 2011, the top five customers represented 32% of its consolidated revenue. Walker is a leading and much more profitable liquid tank manufacturer. The customer base of Walker does not appear to overlap with that of Wabash; its end markets include chemicals, dairy, food and beverage, energy, aviation, and pharmaceuticals. Walker's position as the No. 1 manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and truck-mounted liquid tanks in North America strengthens its bargaining and staying power against smaller competitors. Moreover, with its top five customers representing about 14% of total revenue in 2011, Walker has less customer concentration than Wabash. Although with 87% of its business in the U.S. in 2011, the company's global presence remains modest. Wabash has cultivated long-term relationships with major carriers, and roughly half of the top 50 for-hire fleets are customers. Wabash offers a wide range of commercial trailer products, including its innovative DuraPlate technology, which extends service life and lowers the total cost of ownership when compared with standard trailers. Even with these positives, the company operates in an intensely competitive industry and generates thin margins, highlighting the potential benefits of the Walker acquisition in boosting margins and diversifying its business. Liquidity We believe Wabash has "adequate" sources of liquidity (according to our criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Wabash's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Wabash's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- Wabash has comfortably adequate headroom under the proposed financial covenants. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity, including cash and availability under its ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), totaled $99.6 million. We believe Wabash will generate more than $50 million in positive free operating cash flow in 2012. The term loan credit facility contains two financial covenants: a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We expect the company to limit capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue, to less than 2%. Recovery analysis Please see the upcoming recovery report on Wabash, to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Wabash can maintain leverage less than 4x and generate positive free operating cash flow in the year ahead. This assumes management will realize significantly higher EBITDA because of the contribution of Walker's higher margins in 2012 and beyond. We could raise our rating if we believe Wabash can keep leverage less than 3x. To do so, we would need more evidence that the post-acquisition Wabash is capable of remaining profitable and generating some cash in a typical downturn despite the thin profitability and track record of cash use by the legacy Wabash business. We could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation turns negative for consecutive quarters or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, exceeds 4x. For example, we estimate debt to EBITDA could reach this threshold if Wabash's gross margins fall below 10% and revenue declines 10%. This could be caused by weaker-than-expected North American demand for trailers, resulting in lower production or a reversal of good results from Walker. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action Wabash National Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 