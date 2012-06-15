June 15 - Overview
-- Wabash National Corp., a diversified manufacturer of truck
trailers, has secured a $300 million term loan and issued $150 million in
convertible notes to fund its acquisition of Walker Group Holdings.
-- The acquisition of Walker, a manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and
vessel containment equipment, has the potential to improve Wabash's
profitability, with less volatile cash flow and greater end-market diversity.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Wabash, which we
believe captures both the likely benefits of the acquisition and the
integration risks.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Walker's results will
be consistent with recent history and that demand for trailers will continue
to grow in 2012.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to Lafayette, Ind.-based Wabash National Corp. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned the company's $300 million term loan B a 'B+'
issue rating and '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average
(30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of Wabash National Corp.'s business profile as
"weak" and the financial profile as "aggressive." We believe its acquisition
of Walker Group Holdings could transform Wabash into a more profitable company
with steady cash flow. The acquisition should also provide opportunities for
Wabash to expand into new end markets and into other regions and countries. We
expect sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid North American trailer and
aftermarket demand. We believe some cost synergies with Walker are possible in
the next 12 months and that free cash flow should enable some voluntary debt
reduction over the next few years.
We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise more than 10%
in 2012. FTR Associates, an industry research firm, is projecting trailer
production in North America to increase by 18% in 2012. Still, the strength of
recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of
economic recovery in many markets, and we believe a downturn in the economy
would slow the growth in trailer orders. Although the average age of the
equipment has reached record highs of almost nine years, we believe trucking
companies would continue to use their aging fleets if the recovery in freight
tonnage falters in this economic cycle.
Even with the steep rise in debt to fund the Walker acquisition, we estimate
that Wabash's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will remain less than 4x. If the
company successfully combines the two businesses, leverage and other credit
measures may be better than we expect and could eventually fall into a range
that would support a modestly higher rating. Mindful of the highly cyclical
nature of the trailer business, management intends to pursue a prudent
financial policy and is targeting leverage of 2x, which would provide a
meaningful cushion in the face of a downturn.
In the first quarter of 2012, net sales were $277.7 million, up about 25%
compared with $222 million in the first quarter a year ago. Sales in the
Commercial trailer products segment rose 25.8% year over year, mostly because
of the 20.5% increase in new trailer volumes and higher average selling
prices. Diversified products sales were $19 million in the first quarter,
almost doubling segment sales reported in the first quarter a year ago. Retail
sales were $25.1 million, down 6% year over year. Overall gross profits were
$19.7 million, compared with $16.5 million a year ago. In the first quarter,
the gross margin was 5% compared with 5.8% in the same period a year ago. The
decline was the result of higher raw material costs mostly for steel and
tires.
Wabash's trailer segment faces difficult industry conditions characterized by
strong competition, constant pricing pressure, high cyclicality, and thin
margins. Its commercial trailer products business is by far its largest
segment, at 82% of total revenue in 2011. Holding about 21% to 23% of the
trailer market in North America, Wabash has the No. 1 market share for
trailers. Its products include dry vans, platform trailers, refrigerated
trailers, specialty trailers, and used trailers. The diversified products
business was 8% of total revenue in 2011 and includes Wabash Composites,
Wabash Energy and Environment Solutions, and Wabash Wood Products. Making up
10% of total revenue in 2011, the retail business sells new and used trailers
and provides replacement parts and maintenance services. In 2011, the top five
customers represented 32% of its consolidated revenue.
Walker is a leading and much more profitable liquid tank manufacturer. The
customer base of Walker does not appear to overlap with that of Wabash; its
end markets include chemicals, dairy, food and beverage, energy, aviation, and
pharmaceuticals. Walker's position as the No. 1 manufacturer of liquid tank
trailers and truck-mounted liquid tanks in North America strengthens its
bargaining and staying power against smaller competitors. Moreover, with its
top five customers representing about 14% of total revenue in 2011, Walker has
less customer concentration than Wabash. Although with 87% of its business in
the U.S. in 2011, the company's global presence remains modest.
Wabash has cultivated long-term relationships with major carriers, and roughly
half of the top 50 for-hire fleets are customers. Wabash offers a wide range
of commercial trailer products, including its innovative DuraPlate technology,
which extends service life and lowers the total cost of ownership when
compared with standard trailers. Even with these positives, the company
operates in an intensely competitive industry and generates thin margins,
highlighting the potential benefits of the Walker acquisition in boosting
margins and diversifying its business.
Liquidity
We believe Wabash has "adequate" sources of liquidity (according to our
criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen
EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Wabash's liquidity incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect Wabash's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- Wabash has comfortably adequate headroom under the proposed financial
covenants.
-- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity, including cash and availability
under its ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), totaled $99.6 million. We
believe Wabash will generate more than $50 million in positive free operating
cash flow in 2012.
The term loan credit facility contains two financial covenants: a maximum
leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We expect the company to
limit capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue, to less than 2%.
Recovery analysis
Please see the upcoming recovery report on Wabash, to be published on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Wabash can maintain
leverage less than 4x and generate positive free operating cash flow in the
year ahead. This assumes management will realize significantly higher EBITDA
because of the contribution of Walker's higher margins in 2012 and beyond.
We could raise our rating if we believe Wabash can keep leverage less than 3x.
To do so, we would need more evidence that the post-acquisition Wabash is
capable of remaining profitable and generating some cash in a typical downturn
despite the thin profitability and track record of cash use by the legacy
Wabash business.
We could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation turns
negative for consecutive quarters or if debt to EBITDA, including our
adjustments, exceeds 4x. For example, we estimate debt to EBITDA could reach
this threshold if Wabash's gross margins fall below 10% and revenue declines
10%. This could be caused by weaker-than-expected North American demand for
trailers, resulting in lower production or a reversal of good results from
Walker.
Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Action
Wabash National Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
