June 15 - The possible exit of Greece from the European Monetary Union (EMU
or eurozone), thrown into sharp relief by the upcoming Greek general election on
June 17, 2012, has obvious implications for the creditworthiness of companies
domiciled in Greece and with material business operations in the country.
According to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
titled "Why Some Greek Companies Should Survive If Greece Exits The Eurozone," a
Greek exit would likely see most Greek firms that conduct the majority of their
business in Greece default. However, that's not necessarily the case for those
Greek companies with only low exposure to Greece and/or supportive foreign
shareholders.
"Our recent announcement of an increase in the risk of Greece leaving the
eurozone to at least one-in-three has already led to us downgrading several
Greek companies and placing two on CreditWatch negative," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Paul Watters. "Should Greece leave the eurozone and
return to the drachma, we think most Greek companies that conduct the majority
of their business in Greece would default.
"Conversely, certain rated companies with low exposure to the Greek economy,
able to maintain adequate liquidity and supported by a strong foreign parent
(or generate material foreign revenues from net exports) should continue to
maintain ratings above the sovereign."
Previously, our base case and risk scenarios did not factor in a Greek exit
from the eurozone and the possible consequences of this to corporates
domiciled in Greece and having material business operations in the country.
Since we now assess the risk of a Greek exit at more than 33%, we incorporate
this as an identified risk in our ratings and outlooks for Greece-domiciled
companies. As a consequence, we recently downgraded two companies rated above
the sovereign (Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. [BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2] and
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ) and one
company below (Public Power Corp. S.A.; CC/Negative/--). In addition, we
placed one company (Fage Dairy Industry S.A. [B/Watch Neg/--]) on CreditWatch
negative.
In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone, the introduction of a new
currency, and the assignment of a new transfer and convertibility (T&C)
assessment--the rating associated with the likelihood of the sovereign
restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt
service--we anticipate that most Greece-based companies whose business is
mainly in Greece would default. The redenomination of outstanding local law
debt contracts would trigger an automatic default under our criteria, as would
an inability to service euro-denominated obligations from devalued local
currency earnings.
Not all Greek companies would be liable to default, however. Companies that in
our view have sufficient operational and financial flexibility to withstand a
sovereign default and continue servicing their debt can maintain corporate
credit ratings up to the level of the T&C assessment, with few exceptions.
Given the dislocation and heightened risks that would be involved in a Greek
exit, we would expect it to become more difficult for companies to achieve
ratings above the new T&C assessment for Greece.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
The article listed below is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Sovereign Rating Implications of a Possible Greek Withdrawal from the
Eurozone, June 4, 2012
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.