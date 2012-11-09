Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, educational loan revenue notes series 2012-B (VSAC 2012-B) as follows: --$92,900,000 class A-1 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable; --$42,200,000 class A-2 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'VSAC 2012-B, dated Nov. 9, 2012. Contact: Primary Analyst Nicole Edwards Director +1-212-908-9114 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jenny Ovalle Analyst +1-212-908-0849 Committee Chairperson Tracy Wan Senior Director +1-212-908-9171 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and