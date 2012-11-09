Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Vermont Student Assistance
Corporation, educational loan revenue notes series 2012-B (VSAC 2012-B) as
follows:
--$92,900,000 class A-1 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable;
--$42,200,000 class A-2 notes 'A'(EXP); Outlook Stable.
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'VSAC 2012-B, dated
Nov. 9, 2012.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicole Edwards
Director
+1-212-908-9114
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jenny Ovalle
Analyst
+1-212-908-0849
Committee Chairperson
Tracy Wan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9171
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and