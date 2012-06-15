WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has published its full report 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Report: 1Q12 Unexpected Revenue Progress but Headwinds still Present''. The full report is now available at the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.