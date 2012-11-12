Nov 12 - After Hurricane Sandy, one of the most devastating hurricanes ever
to hit the Northeast U.S., wreaked havoc on a large part of the region,
including New York City, it is still too early to say how the storm will affect
U.S. corporate and public finance credit quality, according to a report just
published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Credit Markets Shrug Off
Hurricane Sandy," says that a storm of Sandy's size, strength, and duration that
hits one of the nation's biggest and most densely populated cities could have
long-lasting effects on the economy and capital markets. (Watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Nov. 9, 2012.)
So far, the U.S. bond and credit default swap markets appear to have shrugged
off any possible effects. But if the storm's aftermath begins to impair
long-term revenue-generating capacity for public infrastructure, such as water
and transportation, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects credit quality
to weaken for these issuers. It is more likely, though, that the markets are
focused on a bigger picture: the growing economy.
