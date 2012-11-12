Nov 12 - After Hurricane Sandy, one of the most devastating hurricanes ever to hit the Northeast U.S., wreaked havoc on a large part of the region, including New York City, it is still too early to say how the storm will affect U.S. corporate and public finance credit quality, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Credit Markets Shrug Off Hurricane Sandy," says that a storm of Sandy's size, strength, and duration that hits one of the nation's biggest and most densely populated cities could have long-lasting effects on the economy and capital markets. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Nov. 9, 2012.) So far, the U.S. bond and credit default swap markets appear to have shrugged off any possible effects. But if the storm's aftermath begins to impair long-term revenue-generating capacity for public infrastructure, such as water and transportation, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects credit quality to weaken for these issuers. It is more likely, though, that the markets are focused on a bigger picture: the growing economy. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.