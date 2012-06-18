(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

June 18 Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a.G. Muenchen's (LV 1871) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects LV 1871's strong capitalisation at end-2011, as evidenced by a regulatory solvency ratio of 168% and Fitch's own risk-adjusted capital assessment. Fitch also views positively the high credit quality of LV 1871's fixed-interest portfolio and the strong new business figures. These factors are offset by the life insurer's relatively small size and lack of geographical and sector diversification.

After a decline in LV 1871's capitalisation at end-2010, there has been a recovery to prior levels at end-2011, in line with Fitch's expectations. The improvement in Fitch's own risk-adjusted capital assessment reflects, in particular, the significant increase in unrealised capital gains on real estate in 2011. However, the regulatory solvency ratio excludes credit for these unrealised gains and therefore did not improve as much.

LV 1871's new business volume increased by 5.0% (2010: 22.7%) to EUR1.7bn in 2011 while the German life insurance sector (reported an increase of 6.4% (2010: 4.8%). LV 1871's gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 1.4% in 2011 while the German life sector is expected to report a decline of about 4%.

Due to LV 1871's large share of disability business in its books, the company is in a good position to mitigate the impact of the low interest rate environment. The German life insurance sector is still dominated by guaranteed interest rate (GIR) policies. On average, the industry has to achieve an investment return slightly above 3% to afford GIR payments. In a long-lasting low interest rate environment, LV 1871's technical earnings from its disability business would significantly mitigate any potential issues in meeting GIR payments, which Fitch views positively.

LV 1871 achieved a preliminary net investment return rate of 4.0% in 2011 (2010: 4.5%) in line with the agency's expectation for the German life sector average (2010: 4.3%). In 2011, LV 1871's acquisition expense ratio improved to 4.8% (2010: 5.1%) and its administration expense ratio was stable at 2.5%.

Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a regulatory solvency margin significantly below 170% (combined with an expectation that it would not recover in the near term) and a decline in LV 1871's strong franchise (as evidenced, for example, by declining new business levels or falls in market share over a period of time). Fitch views an upgrade of the rating as unlikely in the near term due to the low level of LV1871's geographical and segmental diversification and hence its vulnerability to external effects.

LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer that directly owns 100% of the insurance companies Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG, TRIAS Versicherung AG, LV 1871 Pensionsfonds AG and LV 1871 Private Assurance AG. The consolidated group had total assets of EUR5.1bn at end-2011 and GWP of EUR735.5m in 2011. LV 1871 distributes its products through a network of around 9,200 distribution agreements with sales organisations, IFAs, and banks.