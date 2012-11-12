Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's said in a report that no ballot measures with
immediate effect on our credit opinions passed during this election. The report,
"Voters Continue To Show Support For State Bond Measures," published today on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, says that the measure with the most
significant potential implications for our view of credit quality, Proposition
30 in California, was approved. Voters showed continued support for state bond
measures, approving authorizations in seven states.
Overall, due to a phasing-in of the tax measures' effects or narrow changes to
existing frameworks, Standard & Poor's believes that this year's measures are
unlikely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality. Where
their consequences are felt over time, Standard and Poor's will monitor
governments' ability and willingness to respond.
