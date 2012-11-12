Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's said in a report that no ballot measures with immediate effect on our credit opinions passed during this election. The report, "Voters Continue To Show Support For State Bond Measures," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, says that the measure with the most significant potential implications for our view of credit quality, Proposition 30 in California, was approved. Voters showed continued support for state bond measures, approving authorizations in seven states. Overall, due to a phasing-in of the tax measures' effects or narrow changes to existing frameworks, Standard & Poor's believes that this year's measures are unlikely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality. Where their consequences are felt over time, Standard and Poor's will monitor governments' ability and willingness to respond. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.