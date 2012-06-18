June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaycan Demir Yollari (Azerbaijan
Railways Closed Joint Stock Company; ADY) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating of
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. ADY's rating is aligned with that of Azerbaijan
('BBB-'/Stable), its 100% shareholder.
The rating alignment primarily reflect Fitch's assessment of ADY's links with
its parent as strong, in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage criteria (available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's assessment
considers ADY's high strategic importance to the national economy, including its
position in transport of export-bound oil and oil products as well as freight
transit, which are significantly contributing to the economy of Azerbaijan. The
agency also views the operational links as strong due to the government's
involvement in tariff setting, capex planning and funding, financial and
business strategy and policy setting.
Legally, Fitch anticipates that ADY will remain 100% state owned in the
foreseeable future, but notes that ADY's debt is not guaranteed by the
government. The debt level is relatively modest (AZN227m at YE11), but Fitch
does not anticipate any increase in the coming years. Any debt increase,
especially if not guaranteed by the government would likely result in ADY's
rating being notched down from the sovereign rating. Additionally, in Fitch's
view, leverage above 2.0x could be detrimental to ADY's senior unsecured
creditors (43% of total debt) relative to ADY's senior secured creditors (53%).
The agency views the government-approved tangible support in the form of
significant committed state funds (both directly from the state budget -
USD1.3bn equivalent and borrowed by the state without recourse to ADY - USD450m
and EUR287m) for ADY's extensive capex programme over 2012-2016 (USD2.5bn) as a
key factor for the rating alignment. Fitch expects these funds to be contributed
to ADY as permanent equity, with the remaining 15% of the capex (and additional
maintenance capex of around AZN30m p.a.) to be funded from operating cash flows
of the company. A change in the proposed funding terms may result in ADY's
rating being notched down from the sovereign rating.
Fitch assesses ADY's standalone credit profile as low in the 'BB' rating
category. This is supported by its monopoly position, healthy profit margins,
especially on transit cargoes, and the integrated nature of its business.
However, its small size compared to some regional railway groups and exposure to
higher event risk stemming from its concentration on two key routes and
geopolitical events are constraining the ratings.
Fitch views Georgian Railway JSC (GR, 'BB-'/Stable) as ADY's closest peer, due
to their similar operations and size. Fitch notes that GR's gross leverage and
also profit margin are expected to be slightly higher than ADY's. The agency
believes that ADY's business may benefit from the modernisation of the
South-North corridor from Iran to Russia while both peers will similarly benefit
from a new link with Turkey.
Fitch notes that ADY's expansionary capex is only committed to the extent that
the earmarked government funds are available. ADY's liquidity excluding this
capex is adequate, due to healthy operating cash flow and amortising structure
of most of its debt.
ADY's rating will likely remain at the current level if the sovereign rating of
Azerbaijan is upgraded to 'BBB' and ADY's links with the government remain the
same (i.e. not benefiting from government guarantees for ADY's debt). A negative
sovereign rating action would be replicated for ADY. ADY's rating would also be
downgraded if the company's links with the government weaken, for example as a
result of weaker tangible support.
